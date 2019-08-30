CALEDONIA TWP. — A 57-year-old man from Corunna was killed Wednesday after a Durand woman crashed into his car on M-71.
According to police, Kent Wade was driving north on M-71, just south of Kerby Road, at about 3 p.m. when an 18-year-old turned left from Kerby and struck the man’s Chevrolet Impala.
The teenager had stopped at the stop sign on Kerby before making the left onto M-71. She said she didn’t see Wade’s car and drove into it, Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said in a press release today.
The teenager and other passengers in her vehicle were transported to area hospitals, a news release states. The extent of their injuries was not reported by police.
An MSP traffic crash reconstructionist is assisting troopers investigating the crash, Kaiser said. The crash remains under investigation. However, investigators don’t believe alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash. Wade was wearing a seat belt.
The MSP was assisted at the scene by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and Corunna Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.