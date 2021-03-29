The Argus-Press
The girls basketball postseason continues tonight as Byron and New Lothrop compete in the Division 3 regional semifinals.
In the regional at Hanover-Horton, Byron will face Leslie in a 7 p.m. matchup. The Eagles are fresh off their second straight district championship, having defeated Laingsburg 47-37 Friday night.
Byron (17-0) will be looking for its 27th straight victory, having never been eliminated from the postseason a year ago due to COVID-19 cancellations. The Eagles are ranked fifth in Division 3 by the Associated Press.
Leslie (11-3) is unranked and finished third in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference behind Stockbridge and Olivet, who were responsible for the Blackhawks’ three defeats. Leslie beat Springport 52-26 and Dansville 48-42 in overtime to win its district.
Byron is led by senior Sarah Marvin, who collected her 1,000th career rebound in Friday’s district win. She also passed New Lothrop’s Sarah Warner for fifth on the area’s all-time scoring list (1,296 points).
The Eagles have another 1,000-point scorer in Makayla Clement (1,051), though it is unknown if the senior will be available tonight. She did not play in Friday’s district victory.
New Lothrop will play a 7 p.m. regional semifinal tonight against Otisville LakeVille at Bad Axe. The Hornets easily won their district by routing Burton Bentley 53-24 and Flint Beecher 44-15.
LakeVille (3-9) didn’t have to do much to advance through its district — the Falcons beat Capac 42-22 in the opening round, then received forfeit wins from Brown City and Memphis due to COVID-19 protocols.
New Lothrop and LakeVille have already met once this season during Mid-Michigan Activities Conference play, with the Hornets cruising to a 50-12 victory March 3.
New Lothrop is paced by senior Brooke Wenzlick, who with six points will pass Shannon Gross (1,223 points) for third on the school’s all-time scoring list. Wenzlick (1,218 points) is 10th on the area’s all-time scoring list.
