Teens, teachers see benefits in FFA

By GREYSON STEELE
Argus-Press Staff Writer
SHIAWASSEE AREA — When Kerra Hinrichs joined New Lothrop’s FFA program in seventh grade, she quivered at the notion of having to do public speaking.
Now a senior, Hinrichs jumps at every chance to try something new, whether it be enrolling in an advanced placement course or pursuing an extracurricular activity.
“I like to try new things because of FFA,” Hinrichs said. “When I was younger, I was really, really shy and public speakng made me realize, ‘Hey, people actually want to listen to what I have to say.’ I got a lot more confident because of that and I really explored outside of my comfort zone.
“I think that everyone should try something like FFA at one point,” Hinrichs continued, “because I’ve grown so much from it. Looking back on seventh grade, I would definitely not be president of student council and FFA (now), I would’ve just been like the same shy little girl.”
New Lothrop Area Public Schools is one of nine area school districts participating in the National FFA Organization — formerly known as the Future Farmers of America — which aims to prepare students for personal and career success through agricultural education.
Byron Area Schools, Chesaning Union Schools, Corunna Public Schools, Durand Area Schools, Laingsburg Community Schools, Ovid-Elsie Area Schools, Owosso Public Schools and Perry Public Schools also maintain student chapters, with seventh through 12th grade students regularly participating in leadership and skills competitions each academic year.
“When they first started FFA (in 1928), it was boys only and 98 percent of the kids in it were farmers,” New Lothrop High School FFA Advisor John Wyrick said. “Nowadays, it’s completely flipped. Two percent are from a farm background…It’s really about leadership and students learning to develop those skills.”
Through enrollment in entry-level agricultural classes such as zoology and botany, students automatically become FFA members, according to Wyrick.
The curriculum for each agricultural course is a mix of leadership activities, agricultural coursework and hands-on assignments, Wyrick continued, including raising broiler chickens and pigs and maintaining plants in the greenhouse.
Students also have the opportunity to participate in leadership competitions each year, with categories ranging from extemporaneous public speaking to group presentations on agricultural issues. Competitions are held at the district, regional, state and national level.
Hinrichs, New Lothrop’s FFA chapter president, finished third in the state FFA public speaking competition during her freshman year.
For her speech, Hinrichs discussed the benefits of genetically modified organisms.
“I just really owned that space,” Hinrichs said. “It was this big room at Michigan State University and there were a lot of people and judges. I just stopped being nervous at that point, you know, you’re always going to be a little nervous about your speech, but you get in that zone where you’re so confident, you’ve memorized your speech. I love that feeling of being able to command a room of people and get their attention.”
As FFA students enter their upperclassmen years at Byron High School, they have the option to pursue one of two tracks: one that’s geared more toward business and hands-on activities (construction and mechanics) or one that’s horticulture-based.
Students enrolled in mechanics track practice welding, wiring simple circuits and reconstructing small engines, according to Tate Forbush, who serves as Byron High School’s FFA adviser, while horticulture students focus on financial management and the marketing of agricultural commodities, in addition to managing plants in the greenhouse.
Overall, Forbush said his purpose in leading the program is twofold.
“First and foremost, everyone needs to have a basic understanding of agriculture, even if you never want to raise an animal or take care of a plant, you need to understand where your food comes from so that you can be an intelligent consumer,” Forbush said. “Secondly, the leadership skills that we provide are beneficial to every student no matter what career you intend to go into. We’ve got some very successful students who are not in agriculture, but having touched based with them after graduation and after they get established, we always hear positive stories of ‘I use that (skill) all the time.’”
Following the annual FFA State Convention — which was March 4-6 at Michigan State University — students begin preparing for spring skills competitions, Forbush said, which encompass more hands-on demonstrations such as a milk quality contest and a mechanics contest.
The constant teamwork throughout FFA activities allows students to gain valuable skills for life, according to Wyrick, including communication.
“The farming part, yeah, we go out in the barn and learn stuff about pigs and lambs, we go in the greenhouse and we plant plants, but every single person has to be able to communicate,” Wyrick said. “I don’t care what job you do, you have to be able to communicate with others and get along with others and you have to have people skills and FFA specializes in teaching those skills.”
To Forbush, it’s not about fostering an interest in agriculture, it’s about making an impact in students’ lives.
“It’s a bonus to me if a student comes out of this program and says, ‘That meant enough to me that I want to try to make a career in the (agricultural) field someplace,’” Forbush said. “That’s really cool, but that’s not why I do what I do. I do what I do to prepare kids for life, to be successful in whatever they do and to be an intelligent consumer of agricultural products.”
