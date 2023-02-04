CORUNNA — A Bancroft man was sentenced Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to at least 26 months in prison for delivery/manufacture of cocaine — but is also facing murder charges in a separate case that could send him to prison for life.
David Bannister was handed the prison sentence and ordered to pay court costs and fines. He was credited with 128 days served toward his sentence while awaiting disposition of the felony drug case.
At Friday’s sentencing, Stewart noted that Bannister had sold methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.
“People that engage in this kind of business in this county generally go through one of two doors,” Stewart said. “And that would be a door to the Michigan Department of Corrections or a door to Hillcrest Cemetary. That’s it. That’s what happens.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said at Friday’s sentencing that Bannister was a drug dealer. He asked for a prison sentence to be imposed.
“That’s what he does,” Koerner said. “He was selling a dangerous drug — fentanyl. It’s a dangerous poison. We have an epidemic in this country and in this country.”
Assistant Public Defender John Gorniak asked for a sentence of jail and probation.
“He’s very remorseful and very much regrets his actions,” Gorniak said.
In a short statement, Bannister apologized to the court and “the citizens of Michigan.”
“I’m remorseful,” Bannister said. “I’m ashamed of myself for the actions I took. And if I’m allowed to come home from prison, I will never turn a dishonest dollar again in my life.”
In a separate case, Bannister and ex-girlfriend Jennifer Kincaid, of Flint, are both charged with second-degree murder, felony firearms possession, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine following an incident in which a 1-year-old boy was found unresponsive.
An investigation found that the infant died from an acute fentanyl overdose. Narcotics and firearms were also recovered from their home.
Bannister pleaded guilty to the drug charge last month. After his guilty plea, Bannister said he would prefer to begin serving that sentence in the Michigan Department of Corrections, but 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart ruled that he would remain in the Shiawassee County Jail until the murder case is disposed of.
Kincaid’s case is currently pending in circuit court. Her case had been scheduled for a status conference Friday morning. Those hearings are between attorneys and the judge and are not open to the public.
In Michigan, second-degree murder is punishable by any term of years in prison, including up to life without the possibility of parole.
