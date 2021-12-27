The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — Several adult and youth indoor archery leagues will start soon at the Shiawassee Conservation Association, 4247 N. M-52.
All leagues will run for 10 weeks, with two makeup weeks available. Signups for adults are slated on the first night each league shoots. All money is due by the third week, unless other arrangements are made.
n The indoor two-person 3-D league starts at 2 p.m. Jan. 9 The cost is $145.
n The indoor 3-D league will begin at 7 p.m. Jan. 10. The cost is $85.
n The ladies night league starts at 7 p.m. Jan. 11. The cost is $65, with 60 arrows a night.
n Animal league No. 1 begins at 5 p.m. Jan. 12. The cost is $65 with 60 arrows a night.
n Animal league No. 2 starts at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. The cost is $65 with 60 arrows per night.
n Animal league No. 3 begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 13. The cost is $65 with 60 arrows per night.
There will be three youth leagues that begin on Jan. 15. Signups for youth leagues will take place a week earlier, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 8.
n The youth first flight league begins at 9 a.m. Jan. 15.
n The youth second flight league starts at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 15.
n The youth third flight league starts at 2 p.m. Jan. 15.
The cost for a family’s first child is $35; the second is $30, third $25 and the fourth $25. For those who wish to use the equipment at the club, the child must arrive 30 minutes early for fitting and practice. All equipment will be handed out on the first day of class. Questions regarding leagues or archery building may be directed to Mike Fisher at (989) 666-4464, Clyde Christmas at (989) 723-1971 or Cody Vincent (989) 413-9273.
