Courtesy Photo
SCHOLARSHIP WINNER
Sean Dewley, left, Owosso High School alumnus, is this year’s recipient of the Richard E. Campbell Scholarship Award. The award is given to an area graduate annually by the Harold R. Cooley Detachment 841 of the Marine Corps League of Owosso. Students must have a past or present Marine in their family to qualify. Dewley will be studying at Lake Superior State University. He is the son of Josh and Lynette Dewley of Owosso. Presenting Sean with his certificate and check is Commandant Doug Kenyon of the Detachment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.