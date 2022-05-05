The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — The Corunna girls track team defeated Owosso 86-42 Wednesday, but Trojans pole vaulter Claire Agnew broke her school record for the fifth time Wednesday.
The Cavaliers won 12 of the 16 events to capture the Flint Metro League dual-meet victory. Corunna improved to 4-1 in the Flint Metro Stars Division, while Owosso fell to 1-4 in the league.
Agnew won the pole vault for Owosso in a school record height of 10 feet, 6 inches.
Double individual winners for Corunna were Neele’ge’ Sims, tops in the 200-meter dash (26.86 seconds) and long jump (13-7); Jade Evans, first in the 100 hurdles (18.85 seconds) and 300 hurdles (53.26 seconds); Ellie Toney, first in the discus (98-2) and shot put (31-10); and Hayven Thiel, first in the 800 run (2:41.99) and 1,600 run (6:00.08).
Corunna’s Ashlee Napier won the 100 dash (13.67).
The Cavs also won the 400 relay with Napier, Josalyn Stratton, Aubrey Rosser and Sims (53.76); the 800 relay with Laurie Platner, Stratton Kailin Hall and Mackayla Davis (2:03.63); and the 3,200 relay with Tatum Galbavi, Jorja Napier, Madison Brown and Thiel (13:39.81).
The Trojans also featured first-place performers Peyton Spicer (high jump, 5-2), Libby Summerland (400 dash, 1:03.06) and Zayda Bentley, Emma Johnson, Michaela Nichols and Julionna West (1,600 relay, 4:37.99).
Wolfpack
break even
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg went 1-1 Wednesday, defeating Fulton, 94-41, but falling to Pewamo-Westphalia, 79-58.
The Wolfpack got individual first-place finishes from Hailey Bila (100-meter dash, 13.77), Lorna Strieff (400 dash, 1:08.56) and Remi Fuller (high jump, 4-6).
Laingsburg also won the 400 relay with Ashley Bila, Hailey Bila, Addison Elkins, and Kyleigh Luna (53.14); the 800 relay, with Luna, Bella Strieff, Brenna Highfield and Ellie Baynes (1:58.53); and the 1,600 relay with Kathryn Magyar, Emily Rathka, Strieff and Evelyn Logghe (5:17.51).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Corunna boys top Owosso,
95-42
OWOSSO — The Corunna boys stayed unbeaten in the Flint Metro League, downing Owosso 95-42 Wednesday.
Corunna improved to 5-0 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division. Owosso fell to 3-2.
The Cavaliers featured four double solo winners. Wyatt Bower won the 100-meter dash (11.23 seconds) and long jump (17-1); Nick Strauch swept the 200 dash (23.01) and 400 dash (52.58); Logan Roka won the 800 run (2:11.63) and 1,600 run (4:53.03); and Dante Dunkin won the shot put (46-1 1/2) and discus (126-7).
Other solo winners for Corunna were Kenny Evans (3,200 run, 10:38.94), Jaden Herrick (110 hurdles, 15.07), Andrew Tucker (pole vault, 10-0) and Brock Herrick (300 hurdles, 42.51).
Corunna won the 400 relay with D’Angelo Campos, Tarick Bower, Colin Lavery and Wyatt Bower (45.26), the 800 relay with Joaquin Campos, Tarick Bower, Jaden Herrick and Wyatt Bower (1:34.51); and the 3,200 relay with Luke Tuller, Dillon Renfroe, Grant Kerry and Jaxon Strauch (10:38.98).
Owosso’s wins came from Gavin Mecomber (high jump, 5-9) and the 1,600 relay team of Mason Brecht, Simon Erfourth, Mecomber and Fletcher Johnson (4:19.73).
Laingsburg splits
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg topped Fulton, 111-25, but fell to Pewamo-Westphalia, 92-45, Wednesday.
Jack Borgman was first for the Wolfpack in the pole vault (13-feet even) and first in the 100-meter dash (11.38 seconds).
Teammate Caleb Clark won the high jump (6-0) and the long jump (19-11/4).
Nolan Gregg of the Wolfpack won the 3200 run (11:12.66) and Laingsburg prevailed in the 1,600 relay with Landon Tribe, Noah Hagerty, Cameron Koonter and Clark (3:56.16).
GIRLS TENNIS
Chesaning 6, Leslie 0
CHESANING — Chesaning improved to 6-1-1 with Wednesday’s 6-0 victory over visiting Leslie.
The Indians received singles victories from Lilly Skaryd, Andy Hosner and Tarah Moore.
Capturing doubles wins were the teams of Kennedy McAlpine/Katie Diener, Alexia Mugute/Alex Moore and Maya Burtch/Marianna Escamilla.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lake Fenton 5, Owosso 0
OWOSSO — Lake Fenton topped Owosso, 5-0, Wednesday in Flint Metro League girls soccer play.
The Blue Devils scored four times in the first half to build a comfortable advantage. Lily Usher made 20 saves for the Trojans.
“It was certainly a tough game but we were proud of our team’s physical second half play,” Owosso coach Chris Bird said.
