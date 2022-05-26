The Argus-Press
DURAND — The Corunna girls soccer team captured its first win of the season Wednesday with a 2-1 first-round Division 3 district tournament victory over Durand.
The Cavaliers (1-11) advanced to Tuesday’s 5 p.m. second-round game against Ovid-Elsie (11-5-1) at Lansing Catholic.
Corunna took a 1-0 lead when Emma Holmes scored on a penalty kick inside the first 10 minutes. Durand tied the game with a goal of its own, but Corunna scored the deciding goal when Madison Propes crossed the ball and found Madilyn Spigelmyre, who scored in the bottom right corner of the net.
“I’m so happy for all of the girls — they made our school and our city proud,” Corunna coach Kyle Gregoricka said. “We play in such a tough league, but they kept their heads down and continued to play and improve.”
Olivia Karanja made five saves for the Cavaliers.
Durand finished 2-10 overall.
Swartz Creek 4, Owosso 1
OWOSSO — Owosso fell to Swartz Creek 4-1 in a first-round Division 2 district girls soccer matchup Wednesday night at Willman Field.
“After going down by two in the first half, our team regrouped and stepped up its intensity in the second half,” said Owosso coach Chris Bird. “Brieanna Wood converted on a penalty kick in the 47th minute, scoring (our) only goal. Although we ultimately let in four goals, two were PK opportunities.”
Lily Usher made 17 saves for Owosso, which was outshot 21-1.
The Trojans finished 3-14 on the season. The Dragons improved to 11-7-1.
Swartz Creek advanced to a second-round district game Tuesday against Haslett (13-1-1) at Lansing Eastern.
Byron 5, Perry 1
BYRON — Juul Haartmans scored four goals to lead Byron past Perry 5-1 Wednesday in a first-round Division 4 district game.
Julia Slackta scored once for the Eagles (9-7-2), who advanced to the second round against Bath (8-3-1) next week at home. Bath opened with an 8-0 mercy-rule victory over Carson City-Crystal Wednesday.
Perry ended its season with a 7-8-2 record.
Mya Foster made six saves for Byron. Pearl Schmidt made four saves for the Eagles.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Laingsburg
second at CMAC Championships
DANSVILLE — Laingsburg placed second at Wednesday’s Central Michigan Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships.
The Wolfpack scored 129 points and trailed only champion Pewamo-Westphia (165).
Jack Borgman won the 100-meter dash (11.76 seconds) and helped Laingsburg win the 400 relay in 45.58 with Alex Brown, Zach Grandy and Mitchell Yates.
Laingsburg also got additional first-place finishes from Brown (pole vault, 13-6) and Caleb Clark (high jump, 5-8).
Placing second individually for the Wolfpack were Clark (400 dash, 53.23, and long jump, 19-6 1/2), Brad Dedic (high jump, 5-6) and Borgman (pole vault, 13-0).
Teel two-time champ for Perry
STOCKBRIDGE — Rease Teel ran first in the 100-meter dash (11.49 seconds) and 200 dash (23.13) as Perry finished sixth overall at the Greater Lansing Activities Conference Championships Wednesday.
Perry scored 25 points. Olivet was the team champion with 211 1/2.
GIRLS TRACK
AND FIELD
Wolfpack fourth at CMAC Championships
DANSVILLE — The Laingsburg girls track and field team finished fourth at Wednesday’s CMAC Championships.
Placing second for Laingsburg were Hailey Bila (high jump, 4-8) and the 400 relay team of Ashley Bila, Hailey Bila, Kyleigh Luna and Kathryn Magyar (53.31).
Lorna Strieff was third for Laingsburg in the shot put (30-3 1/2).
Perry runs fifth at GLAC
STOCKBRIDGE —Perry’s girls finished fifth overall at Wednesday’s GLAC Track and Field Championships.
The Ramblers scored 35 points. Olivet was first with 226.
Perry placed second in the 400 meter relay (54.52) with Jaidyn Sadler, Jadyn Johnson, Anna Nixon and Kallei Brown.
The Ramblers were also second in the 4x200 (1:56.84) with Johnson, Sadler, Abigail Cochrane and Brown.
Nixon finished third in the long jump at 15-2.
BASEBALL
Powell no-hits
St. Charles,
Chesaning sweeps
ST. CHARLES — Lucas Powell pitched a six-inning no-hitter in Game 1 as Chesaning swept St. Charles, 10-0 and 16-1, Wednesday.
Powell struck out 12 and walked two, pitching Chesaning’s third no-hitter in a row. Powell improved his season record to 3-2.
Alex Duranso batted 2-for-2 and scored twice for the Indians. Powell and Eli Escamilla each had one hit and two RBIs.
Chesaning won the four-inning nightcap as Brady Sager pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk. Sager improved to 2-0 on the mound. Tyler Sager batted 3-for-4 with two RBIs and scored twice.
The Indians finished the regular season at 26-3-1. Chesaning returns to action Tuesday in a pre-district game vs. St. Charles at Chesaning with a 5 p.m. start.
Durand, Mt. Morris split
DURAND — Durand won the first game, 9-8, but Mt. Morris won the nightcap, 11-0, Wednesday.
Brayden Kelley and Brayden Joslin combined their pitching talents for the victory in Game 1.
The Railroaders’ got three RBIs apiece from Ryan Tolene and Levi Smith.
Mt. Morris won the second game in five innings while outhitting Durand 8-4.
Charlie Rawlins had two hits for Durand (13-12).
SOFTBALL
Owosso vs. Allen Park postponed
OWOSSO —Wednesday’s scheduled 5 p.m. game pitting Allen Park vs. Owosso at Pauline “Denny” Hill Field was postponed due to rain.
The contest was highly anticipated since it featured two of the top teams in the state rankings. Allen Park, last year’s state runner-up in Division 1, is ranked No. 2 with a 28-2-1 record. Owosso, last year’s Division 2 state champion, is ranked No. 4.
The game will be made up at 5 p.m. June 1 at Owosso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.