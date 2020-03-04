Age 56, of Owosso, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Higgins officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Randy was born June 23, 1963, in Owosso; the son of Richard and Naomi (Rapp) Miller.
He graduated from Owosso High School and then continued his education studying computer technology at a trade school.
Randy loved fishing and being outdoors. He enjoyed trips to the casino and working on computers. Randy loved making memories with his family and his grandchildren.
He married Cathy Harper Feb. 14, 1985, in Owosso.
Randy spent his years as a tech coordinator for Owosso Public Schools.
Randy is survived by his wife Cathy; children Chris Miller and Mike Miller; grandchildren Aliyah, Braylee and Amelia; loving brothers and sisters; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers Jim Sprague and Rick Miller.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.