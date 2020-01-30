OWOSSO — The Curwood Festival invites area students to participate in the 2020 Curwood Festival button and postcard design contest.
The designer of the chosen artwork will be awarded a reproduction of their work, other assorted gifts and the privilege of appearing in the annual Heritage Parade June 6. The deadline is April 10.
The 2020 Curwood Festival is June 4-7 in celebration of the renowned author, screenwriter and conservationist James Oliver Curwood.
The theme for the 2020 Curwood Festival is Putting the country back in Curwood Country. Designs that incorporate the theme are recommended. The rules include:
n Entries must be original art
n Drawings for buttons must be 6 inches in diameter.
n Drawings for postcards must be at least 4-by-6 inches.
n Designs must include the year and can be in color or black and white
n Designs must have the entry form filled out and attached
Submitted designs become property of the Curwood Festival; no submission will be reproduced without the written permission of the person making the submission
Mail or drop off entries at the Curwood Festival Office, 212 S. Washington St., Owosso from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
