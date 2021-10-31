Winslow a ‘true team player’ for Durand spikers

By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
DURAND — Jessica Winslow, at 6-foot-4, is a towering presence on the volleyball court.
The Durand senior middle hitter has been a calming influence and true team player for the Railroaders, head coach Cassandra Maynard said
“She is a phenomenal student and athlete,” Maynard said. “I brought her up three years ago when she was a sophomore and she has been an integral part of our team ever since. She is an incredibly valuable asset to the team, not only because of her height but also due to her court-reading abilities, positive attitude and hard work ethic.”
Winslow has recorded 72 solo blocks this season which may be a school record, Maynard said. She also has 18 block assists along with 74 kills.
Winslow said the team’s strength is its defense.
“We have a really strong defense,” she said. “We have really strong servers and our back row play is really good.”
Winslow said her best match this season probably came against Montrose, when she had four kills and six blocks as the Railroaders won in a three-game sweep.
Her high blocking game this season has been eight in one match.
“Volleyball is my favorite sport,” Winslow said. “I like it just because it’s an especially good team sport and you rely on everyone the same and you get the close relationships that you don’t get in other sports. You create a closeness that is unbeatable.”
Winslow said one of the high points of the season came during a 25-12, 25-16, 25-16 victory against Chesaning.
“I think the win against Chesaning was really big in our eyes because it just really showed that we could work as a team,” Winslow said.
Her biggest highlight, she said, has just been seeing the team improve with each passing day.
“Our goal is advancing in the districts,” Winslow said. “I think we have a shot of playing and competing well.”
One of four seniors on team — which stands 3-4 record in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference — Winslow has also been a captain who has guided and inspired the younger members.
“She is a true team player and leader on the court,” Maynard said. “She has been mentoring the two younger sophomore hitters that I brought up this year. Jessica is also a calming force on the team and always has a few words of encouragement for her teammates.”
Maynard said she has admired Winslow’s attitude in the face of adversity.
“Jessica lost her mother to a battle to cancer at the age of 9,” Maynard said. “But she doesn’t use this as an excuse or crutch, instead, she uses this to mediate any problems between her teammates and takes a gentler stance on being a team member. I honestly really admire her.”
Winslow has been a three-sport athlete at Durand. Besides playing three years of varsity volleyball, she will begin her fourth year of varsity basketball soon. She pulled down seven rebounds per game and came up with 1.5 blocks per game for the 8-8 Railroaders a year ago.
Winslow has also competed in track and field. She placed fifth at the regionals in the shot put and her personal-best throw is 30 feet, 21/2 inches. She has also competed in discus, where her personal best is 81-10 1/2 inches.
Winslow, a vice president of the National Honor Society and president of student government at Durand, carries a 3.89 grade point average. Her college plans are undecided but she plans to pursue a degree in business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.