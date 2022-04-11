The Argus-Press
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Although Corunna’s varsity baseball team lost its season opener 8-2 to Riley High School in South Bend, Indiana, Saturday, there were more important lessons learned than just about winning and losing.
Left fielder Colby Ardelean laced two hits for the Cavaliers while Logan Vowell clubbed one and struck out six in just two innings of pitching.
“It was a typical first game of the season, playing in 40-degree weather,” Corunna coach Chuck Osika said. “We came away with some things to work on and some things to build on. It was great to finally see our guys on the diamond.”
Playing a single game to get ready for today’s Flint Metro League opener at Lake Fenton, Corunna used five pitchers, Osikasaid. Taking the loss was Collin Thompson, who pitched one inning and allowed three runs and two hits.
Corunna was outhit 9-3, but the weekend was more than just about baseball, Osika said. And it involved not only Corunna’s baseball teams but other sports teams.
“The weekend was about more than just the game as Corunna athletic teams (baseball, softball, boys and girls track, golf, girls tennis and girls soccer) traveled to South Bend to partipate in lessons on diversity and inclusion with South Bend Riley High School student athletes,” he said.
Perry goes 1-1
WILLIAMSTON — The Perry baseball team split a pair of tournament games Sunday at Williamston.
The Ramblers dropped a 6-5 verdict to Williamston. Joey McGraw-Allen tagged two hits for Perry with Allen, Jylon Peek, Blake Lantis and Tristan Krupp all driving in runs. Bryce Krupp, Jack Lamb, Peek, Lantis and Cole Alli all hit safely.
Lantis struck out five and allowed one run in 22/3 innings for Perry. McGraw-Allen pitched three innings and gave up two hits and four runs. Bryce Krupp worked the final one-third inning.
Perry defeated Kalkaska, 8-7, as Peek and Lantis each had two hits and two RBIs. Tristan Krupp had two hits and one RBI.
Lamb pitched 22/3 innings and gave up four runs on two hits. He struck out two. Michael Werner pitched one inning and gave up three runs and two hits. Bryce Krupp worked one-third of an inning and allowed no runs and one hit.
GIRLS SOCCER
Byron girls fare 0-3
at Swartz Creek
SWARTZ CREEK — Byron dropped all three games it played at Saturday’s Swartz Creek Tournament.
The Eagles fell to Swartz Creek, 8-1, East Lansing, 7-0, and Frankenmuth, 7-0.
Juul Haartman had one goal while Pear Schmidt had an assist for Byron.
Amber Snow made 26 saves in three games. Pearl Schmidt made 11 saves in two games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.