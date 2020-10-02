Basso thankful for the little things

I think we should take a moment during this most-unusual football season and give thanks for the little things.
Of course I’m talking about my record against the spread.
For the first time in nigh on fitty years, I’m head-above-water against the spread at 3-2. Yes, we’re only heading into Week 3, but it’s the little things that matter.
And when it comes to high school football, I’m feeling a little more optimistic as well. I was almost certain that by Week 3 we would have at least one local game canceled because of COVID-19. We can cross a fortunate milestone off the list, I suppose.
With the governor and MHSAA now saying up to 1,000 people can watch high school games, we all better remain careful and vigilant.
On to the games:
Laingsburg at Fulton
The Wolfpack got off to a tough start this year with Pewamo-Westphalia. No shame there, the Pirates have things going their way these days. On the other hand, the Fulton Pirates, well, not so much. Laingsburg should roll for the second straight week … Laingsburg 49, Fulton 14.
Brandon at Corunna
The math here doesn’t favor the Cavaliers. Brandon brushed aside Goodrich, which shut out Corunna. Brandon 35, Corunna 16.
Clio at Owosso
The figgerin’ is more on Owosso’s side in this Metro League contest. After getting popped by the top two teams in the division, the Trojans face another 0-2 team in the Mustangs. Lake Fenton beat both by similar margins, but I think the home field and fans will make the difference here … Owosso 24, Clio 17.
LakeVille at Durand
It’s been a long while since we’ve seen Durand atop the league standings. They will remain there at least one more week because they are going to beat LakeVille. … Durand 42, LakeVille 15.
New Lothrop at Montrose
A real neighborhood slugfest here, but the Hornets figure to do all the slugging. New Lothrop shredded the Rams in their last meeting. Althought it might be closer this year, the outcome won’t be different … New Lothrop 42, Montrose 24.
Mt. Morris at Byron
Both teams have struggled offensively, but they’ve played the top of the league schedule. They both should put a few points on the board this week. … Mt. Morris 24, Byron 20.
Chesaning at Ovid-Elsie
The teams have posted similar scores against the same two teams. And the Marauders are at home. I’m taking the home field in this one … Ovid-Elsie 28, Chesaning 20.
Leslie at Perry
Perry has been hit hard by the top teams in the league, losing to both Olivet and Lake Odessa Lakewood without scoring a point. While the matchup is better this time, Leslie still looks like the better team … Leslie 28, Perry 16.
Atherton at Morrice
This one doesn’t figure to be close. Morrice has simply pummeled its first two opponents and Atherton isn’t likely to change that trend. … Morrice 48, Atherton 6.
No. 7 Auburn
at No. 4 Georgia (-6.5)
Auburn squeaked past Kentucky at home. They aren’t likely to do the same at Georgia … Bulldogs 31, Tigers 24.
Saints (-3.5) at Lions
The Lions have set up a now-familiar pattern of taking a lead, and then blowing it. They won’t have to worry about that this week … Saints 31, Lions 20.
Patriots at Chiefs (-7.5)
The Chiefs are looking good once again. And while they won’t have the crowd noise to aid their home field advantage, they won’t need it … Chiefs 35, Patriots 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.