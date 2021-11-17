Robert Joe Hoover

Age 62, of Allen Park, passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Munson Hospital in Traverse City.
Funeral services will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Law officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.
Robert was born April 6, 1959, in Taylor, the son of Herbert and Barbara (Davidson) Hoover.
He graduated from Taylor Center, class of 1977.
Robert was the resident commissioner of the Allen Park Housing Commission. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed nature. Most of all, he loved time spent with family, and always had time for a bowl of ice cream.
He married Julie Anne Hollers in Lucas County, Ohio, June 8, 2001.
Robert was employed through the years with R.L. Polk as a supervisor, Sabre Freight Systems as a senior account executive, Ace Logistics in sales and most recently as an Airline Parking associate.
Robert is survived by his wife Julie; children Katelynn (Jacob) Fike, Christopher Szilagyi and Abigale Szilagyi; grandchildren Charlie Anne and Cameron James; siblings James Simmons, Brenda Toler and Myrtle Ann Harnish; father and mother-in-law Andy and Gloria Hollers; brothers and sisters-in-law Joy Goodwin, Michael Love and Andrea Rowell; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other loving family friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, infant son Elijah Joe, sisters Linda DaMour and Janice Cikalo and brother-in-law Rodney Rowell.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family or Munson Memorial Compassion House in Traverse City.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.