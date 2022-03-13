It’s an exciting time for us birders. With spring migrations in full swing, some of our faithful feathered friends have already arrived.
Michigan’s state bird, the American robin, has made its way back to its nesting and family-rearing landscape already, only to find the obstacles presented by our recent snowfall. A large group of them has descended upon my tiny Sir Lancelot crabapple tree in a desperate search for sustenance, just as they have for many years. The pea-sized fruit has been ignored by all passersby since last year, but now has become a welcomed fast-food stop for famished travelers.
If finding food is not difficult enough, imagine flying over 1,000 miles and then having to find suitable locations and structures to build nests and safely raise families. While robins never seem to have difficulty assembling their nests just about anywhere cover exits, other birds we may not have considered to help may stick around if we provide nest boxes.
If you’d like to attract wood ducks, owls or even American kestrels, providing big nest boxes is a good start. There are many considerations such as sizes, openings, and of course, locations for specific species; for successful endeavors, it is necessary to do things right. Whether you build or buy a big nest box, it should have a hinged side panel or roof to access the inside box so that it can be cleaned and maintained at the beginning and end of each nesting cycle.
The location where a big nest box is placed is every bit as important as providing a big nest box. The habitat available at a given location is especially important, as is the elevation of the nest box, along with other factors. First of all, what species are you trying to attract?
Wood ducks and other cavity-nesting ducks require a suitable, shallow wetland close by that has open water surrounded by emergent water plants. Screech owls and other small owl species prefer a woodland edge, and American kestrels prosper where grasslands or pastures meet open wooded areas. The owls and kestrels primarily feed on mouse-sized rodents, and large insects like grasshoppers, crickets and beetles. In some areas small lizards are important too — so habitats that harbor such potential prey populations will benefit these big cavity nesters.
Other considerations are to provide the right size of nest box for the species you wish to attract. Both the size of the nest box and the size of the entrance are paramount. You don’t want the entrance to be so big that a potential predator can access eggs, nestlings, or even adults by reaching in, or even crawling inside, as in the case of squirrels, rats, or snakes.
Protecting any nest box from potential predators is paramount — otherwise you may just be providing a feeding station for mammalian or reptilian predators. A proper nest box installation is needed; preferably a nest box securely affixed to a pole with a predator guard on the pole to keep raccoons, squirrels, and snakes from accessing the precious nest box contents.
For specifications on particular builds, placements or to purchase next boxes, a good source of information is available at nestwatch.org. There you will find everything needed to begin a project that can be educational and entertaining for the whole family for years to come.
