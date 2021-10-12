Byron eyes district title

By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
BYRON — After winning the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference boys soccer title outright, Byron is turning its attention to the Division 4 district tournament.
The Eagles take a 15-3 overall record into the district tournament. The first assignment is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against winless Bath (0-7) at Eagle Stadium.
Coach Greg Williams, however, said records mean little at this time of the year.
“We’ve got to get past Bath,” Williams said. “I don’t know what Bath has this year. The record doesn’t show a lot and they didn’t play a lot of games.”
Williams said the Bees lost 3-0 to Dansville, adding “that is not that bad of a score.”
The favorite of the district figures to be No. 11-ranked Lansing Christian, which stood 11-4 as of Monday.
Lansing Christian’s first test comes Oct. 19 against the winner of Thursday’s Perry (3-12-1) at Dansville (8-7-3) game. Byron beat Perry 7-3 earlier this season.
Should Byron get past the Bees, it would face Genesee Christian (6-7-3) at 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at Lansing Christian.
Williams, however puts little stock in state rankings.
“I know (Lansing Christian) beat Genesee Christian and we were dead even with Genesee Christian,” he said. “It depends on the day it is. We have our really good days and some days are a little bit shaky. We played Genesee Christian earlier this year and lost 1-0. It was pretty even up most of the game. We had some chances we didn’t capitalize on. I think that would be a really good, close game.”
The Eagles won the MMAC with a 5-0 record, outscoring its opposition 33-3. Byron features three 20-goal scorers, with Mason Stark (25 goals, seven assists), James Miller (24 goals, school-record 23 assists) and Ben Anibal (20 goals, 12 assists).
Billy Bailey has led Byron’s defense at the goalie position.
“Miller’s had a phenomenal season,” Williams said. “Our goalie has an 89 percent save percentage and we’re in a good place if we play our game.”
2021 BOYS
SOCCER DISTRICTS
Division 2
District 23 at Clio
Schedule: Wednesday — Kearsley (1-10-3) at Carman-Ainsworth (5-10), 4:30 p.m.; Swartz Creek (4-12-2) vs. Owosso (6-7-2) at Owosso’s Spring Vale Academy Soccer Field, 6:15 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 18 — Kearsley/Carman-Ainsworth winner vs. North Branch (10-8) at Clio, 5 p.m.; Owosso/Swartz Creek winner vs. Clio (13-4-1) at Clio, 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 20 — Finals, 7 p.m.
Outlook: There are no state-ranked teams in this district, but Clio appears to be the favorite and has already defeated Owosso this season, 3-0. The Trojans previously beat Swartz Creek 4-1. North Branch another team to watch out for.
Division 3
District 43 at Chesaning
Schedule: Wednesday — Chesaning (4-8-2) at Freeland (11-4-4), 7 p.m.; Friday — Shepherd (11-2-2) at Midland Bullock Creek (12-6-1), 4:30 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 18 — Alma (10-4-4) vs. Chesaning/Freeland winner at Chesaning, 5 p.m.; Saginaw Swan Valley (9-5-2) vs. Bullock Creek/Shepherd winner, 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 20 — Finals, 7 p.m.
Outlook: Chesaning is the underdog in Wednesday’s district opener at Freeland. The favorites in this district will be Shepherd and Saginaw Swan Valley.
Division 3
District 44 at Williamston
Schedule: Wednesday — Durand (0-13) at Corunna (1-14-1), 6 p.m.; Thursday — Portland (6-8-4) at Laingsburg (7-3-2), 5:30 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 18 — Lansing Catholic (8-3-1) vs. Corunna/Durand winner at Williamston, 5 p.m.; Williamston (9-6-2) vs. Laingsburg/Portland winner at Williamston, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 21 — Finals, 7 p.m.
Outlook: No. 7-ranked Williamston is the top contender, but could be challenged by several teams including Laingsburg, Portland or Lansing Catholic.
Division 4
District 59 at Lansing Christian
Schedule: Wednesday — Bath (0-7) at Byron (15-3), 5:30 p.m.; Thursday — Perry (3-12-1) at Dansville (9-7-3), 5 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 19 — Genesee Christian (6-7-3) vs. Bath/Byron winner at Lansing Christian, 5 p.m.; Lansing Christian (11-4) vs. Dannsville/Perry winner, 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 22 — Finals, 7 p.m.
Outlook: No. 11-ranked Lansing Christian enters as the favorite at 11-4. Byron, Dansville and Genesee Christian are the Pilgrims’ top challengers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.