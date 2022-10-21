Your columnist has made an oopsie. Well, two oopsies (going on three) if you count the decision to allow the word “oopsie” to be attributed to me in print, but then pride has never been one of my chiefest personal defects.
In any case, I quite forgot that I was supposed to jaw about some football picks before going to bed last night and so found myself forced to drag my laptop back out at the literal 11th hour (or should it be the 23rd?) to fulfill my solemn duty.
As such — and with deep apologies who enjoyed the sidetrack-filled gambling biography I spooled out the last time I was featured in this space — this week’s picks column will be an exercise in brevity … inasmuch as I am capable of such a thing.
Carson City-Crystal at Byron
With apologies to the Eagles, betting against them has been the one constant of the 2022 football season. They’re 0-8 and about to be 0-9 after a game with 7-1 Carson City-Crystal. There’s always next year. Pick: Carson City-Crystal.
Carrollton at Chesaning
Wins and points for/against are incredibly rudimentary records to judge teams by — particularly at the high school level, where competition variance can be so extreme. Even so, when Team A is 4-4 with 216 points scored vs. 224 given up and Team B is 2-6 with 148 for and 286 against. Most folks will probably take Team A, and I’m plenty folksy. Pick: Chesaning.
Corunna at Ovid-Elsie
Now this game is what they call a doozy. That’s a technical term for, “Man, I really don’t know what to do here.”
The Cavaliers are 7-1, coming off an impressive road win over a playoff-bound Division 2 team in Swartz Creek. Ovid-Elsie, meanwhile, is 6-2, with a major win over regional power New Lothrop in the very recent past.
Corunna is led by a dynamic talent at quarterback in Wyatt Bower, who makes most of his magic with his legs. Ovid-Elsie’s signature trait might be its run defense, which has stoned multiple opponents into negative team rushing nights.
The Marauders are the home team, while Corunna is the larger school and has likely faced a higher talent level on average.
At the end of the day, I think the differentiator is Corunna’s athleticism. Bower is a chicken-into-chicken salad type player. O-E may keep the Cavs bottled up most of the game, but a big play or two could be all Corunna needs. I’m less certain where the Marauders will get their points from. Pick: Corunna.
Marine City at Durand
What’s this? Two doozies on one day. Egads! Given that I just want to go to bed right now, I would prefer more obvious cakewalks, please.
We know all about Durand. The Railroaders are 8-0, fresh off of a 23-21 win over New Lothrop to seal their first conference crown since 1983. They’ve got a bunch of seniors, are large and in charge in the trenches, and hard-nosed runners out of the Power T. They were ranked fifth in the latest Associated Press MHSAA Division 6 poll. How could they not be an auto-pick?
Well, the Railroaders are wrapping their regular season with a visit from the Marine City Mariners, that’s how.
The 7-1 Mariners are No. 6 in the AP’s Division 5 poll, and unlike Durand — which has reached its present lofty heights after many years in the desert — they’re perpetual denizens of Olympus.
Last year Marine City went 13-1 and was the D-5 state runner up. In 2013 and 2007 the Mariners won the whole thing. The program has a .678 winning percentage across 706 games, compared to Durand’s .424 across 659. The Mariners are winners, plain and simple.
Durand’s New Lothrop win upended one paradigm, but I’m not sure they’ve got another table flip in them. For all their size and experience, I can easily see the Railroaders struggling to get up for this game after last week’s euphoria — especially given that Marine City is not a longtime hereditary foe like the Hornets and a loss will not end Durand’s season. Pick: Marine City
Montrose at Laingsburg
Perhaps this ought to qualify as another tough choice. Both teams profile as solid, but sub-juggernaut squads. Laingsburg is 6-2, Montrose is 5-3. The Rams have a plus-119 point differential. The Wolfpack’s is plus-145.
Montrose manhandled Laingsburg last year, treating the ‘Pack to a 42-7 road defeat, but these teams have had a tendency of alternating wins and losses. They met in the playoffs three years running from 2015-2017, with Laingsburg sandwiching one loss between two wins. Anecdotally speaking, the Wolfpack is due.
Adding to Laingsburg’s appeal, it has home field advantage and junior QB Ty Randall, who has tossed for 1,605 yards and 18 TDs (against five picks) while running for another 460 yards and eight scores. Pick: Laingsburg.
Middleton-Fulton at Morrice
The Orioles (7-1) haven’t suffered any shellshock since falling to Merrill on Sept. 30 for their first regular-season loss since 2019, reeling off two blowout wins over Montabella and Portland St. Patrick to take the sting off things. I’m not sure if Morrice will be able to boat race the Pirates (6-2), who have averaged 681/2 points over its past four games, but I do expect their combo of championship pedigree and home field advantage to enable them to ride out whatever storm Fulton may send its way. Pick: Morrice.
New Lothrop at Lake Fenton
The Hornets are coming off back-to-back losses for the first time since 2007. Undoubtedly they’re stinging mad. One wonders how much that means for a Division 7 school seeking a road win against a D-4 squad, however. Lake Fenton is not an awful team, despite its 3-5 record, boasting a plus-39 point differential.
The Hornets have beaten the Blue Devils before though, opening the 2017 season with a 28-22 victory, and I’m not sure I’m willing to tempt fate by suggesting that New Lothrop is capable of losing three in a row. Pick: New Lothrop.
Adrian at Owosso
The Trojans managed a ‘W’ over Adrian in 2021, but the two teams have trended in opposite directions since then. The Maples have doubled their win total from two to four in 2022, while Owosso (1-7) has already missed any chance of matching reaching last season’s three-win total. Pick: Adrian.
Bath at Perry
Bath is the fourth most-common opponent in Perry’s gridiron annals. The two schools have met 39 times, and the Ramblers enjoy a 23-15-1 record against the Fighting Bees. Their success isn’t a relic of the distant past either. Perry has won six of the past eight contests.
Even so, my money’s on the Bees in this one. Bath has its best team in ages. Its plus-35 point differential places it ahead of any school squad since 2000. The Bees throttled Saranac, which blew out Perry, and played Laingsburg closer than the Ramblers did. Pick: Bath.
Iowa at No. 2 Ohio St. (-29.5)
My strategy of picking spread outcomes based on what I would like to happen demands that I pick Iowa over the Buckeyes in this one, even though that is a demonstrably foolish thing to do. But even the heaviest possible dose of cockeyed optimism does not permit me to envision a world in which Ohio State loses this game. Pick: Ohio State 38, Iowa 7 (Hawkeyes beat spread).
No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson (-13.5)
I don’t really have a horse in this race, and so am of a mind to pick it straight. Syracuse’s 6-0 record includes no wins of note outside of Purdue — which outgained the Orange by nearly 200 yards — and North Carolina State, which was missing its star quarterback. Pick: Clemson 35, Syracuse 21 (Tigers cover).
Lions at Cowboys (-6.5)
As Matthew Bartow has noted, my insistence on picking the Lions every week is almost singlehandedly responsible for my place in the standings at the moment. A wiser man might reconsider such a gimmick, but if I remember my playground taunts correctly, first’s the worst and second’s the best (and third’s the one with the golden chest, or something ... not a bad consolation prize). Pick: Lions 31, Cowboys 28.
