JACKSON — Corunna senior bowler Bridget Ryon reached the Division 3 girls state individual championship match Saturday.
Ryon, however, came just short of an individual state title, falling to Flint Powers Catholic freshman Elizabeth Teuber.
Teuber captured a 418-366 victory at JAX60 in Jackson. The Flint Powers kegler rolled games of 204 and 214 to best Ryon’s games of 167 and 199.
Teuber had been seeded No. 2 while bowling six qualifying games with a total of 1,148 pins. Ryon had placed fourth in qualifying with 1,130 total pins.
Ryon won three matches in the round of 16. She opened by defeating Alexis Mader of Birch Run, 335-309. Ryon then conquered Rainee VanHeerde of Hillsdale, 353-329, before defeating Arabella Huntoon of Central Montcalm, 420-308.
Junior Alanna Feldhouse of Durand also reached the round of 16 by qualifying 15th with 1,051 pins.
Feldhouse lost her first match in the round of 16, falling to Teuber, 372-297.
Corunna’s Carly Pavka was 35th in qualifying while Mikayla Kelley of Ovid-Elsie was 38th. Morgan Douglass of the Marauders qualified 59th.
Byron’s Kopesky reaches finals
CANTON — Byron senior Regan Kopesky was able to reach the stepladder finals in Division 4 Saturday but lost her opening-round match.
Kopesky fell to Kathryn McArthur of Pittsford, 337-321, in a two-game series.
Kopesky had qualified 12th with a six-game total of 1,o00 pins. She had a high-game of 202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.