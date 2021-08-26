Albert D. Bettys

Passed peacefully from this life Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, surrounded by family.
Albert was born Nov. 8, 1966, in Muskegon, to Ben (George) and Susan Bettys. He was wheelchair bound, but didn’t let that stop him from exploring the great outdoors. He especially enjoyed his cabin by the creek, his dog Buster and keeping the spark on his bonfires going.
Albert was full of many dreams and ideas. The sparkle in his eyes and wide smile will be remembered by all. We will treasure his many pictures he colored and shared with us all. We rejoice that he has left his wheelchair behind, and climbed the heavenly stairs.
Albert is survived by his mother Susan; siblings Jean (Mark) Hersch, Ethyl (Clesson) Miller, Jenny (Kevin) Hochstetler, Regina (Dave) Miller and Daniel; and 18 nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father Ben (George).
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Aug. 26, at his home, with services immediately following at 6 p.m.
