Ruth I. Hoshield

Age 95, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Meadows.
Burial has taken place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Ruth was born June 29, 1926, in Lansing, the daughter of Charles and Alice (Estling) Wallace.
She graduated from Lansing Eastern High School and was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church.
Ruth enjoyed sewing and knitting and was well known for her Christmas stockings that are all over the United States.
She married Bryce A. Hoshield in Lansing on Nov. 9, 1945; he predeceased her on May 2, 2003.
Ruth was a homemaker and spent her life raising and caring for her family. She also retired from GTE in 1982 after 20 years of service.
Ruth is survived by daughters Sharie (Frank Charvat) Sievert, Jeanne (James) Blaha and Vickie Hoshield; grandchildren Nathan (Amy), Heather and Joel (Corrin) Sievert and Michael (Daisy), Matthew (Miranda) and Joshua Blaha; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; stepson Ray (Lillian-deceased) Hanchett; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by infant son Michael, infant grandson Christopher, stepmother Virginia, brother Charles “Whitey” and sister Kay.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church or the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
