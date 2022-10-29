By DAWN PARKER
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — After Williamston drew first blood Friday on a 4-yard touchdown run, it appeared host Corunna might be in for a rough night.
Never underestimate the power of a fired-up senior who doesn’t want his season to end.
With less than a minute to go and the Hornets driving from Corunna’s 10-yard line, Cavaliers senior linebacker Xavier Anderson steamrolled Williamston quarterback Alex Petersburg for a 5-yard loss. A last-ditch pass attempt sailed through the end zone and past the intended receiver, sealing Corunna’s 34-27 win at Nick Annese Athletic Field in a Division 6 first-round playoff game. The Cavaliers advanced to play Portland, a 21-14 winner over Olivet.
“They scored the two drives before,” Anderson said. “I knew I had to do something big to change the game.”
The Cavaliers answered Williamston’s opening salvo with a scoring drive of their own, capped by a 5-yard scamper by junior Tarick Bower that put Corunna up 7-6 just over two minutes into the first quarter.
Corunna added to its lead later in the first quarter on a single play. From their own 26, Cavaliers quarterback Wyatt Bower connected with his brother on the Hornet 34. Tarick Bower nimbly pivoted, shook his defender and ran to paydirt. A missed PAT made the score 13-6.
The final tally before halftime came via a catch off a deflection by Tarick Bower, good for 16 yards to the Williamston 23. A second Tarick Bower grab and several busted tackles later put the Cavaliers at the Hornet 10-yard line. Down at the 5, Wyatt Bower took matters into his own hands, finding room on the right side and slipping inside the pylon.
Junior Braden Andrejack’s point-after try was good, and the Cavaliers headed into halftime up 20-6. Williamston came out of break with renewed energy and almost immediately began driving. A swarming Cavalier defense kept the Hornets bottled up, but only just. With 4:59 to go in the third quarter, Williamston cut Corunna’s lead to 20-13 on a 23-yard run by Noah Dunckel.
Corunna answered again, this time on a 9-yard run by junior Jaden Edington with 1:51 remaining. Williamston returned fire with the next two scores, the first following a Corunna fumble and the second a Petersburg keeper with 6:19 left in the fourth quarter to give the Hornets their first lead of the night.
Edington had the last word with a 10-yard run with 3:03 left, and sophomore sibling Bryce Edington reeled in the two-point conversion for the final margin.
Cavaliers coach Steve Herrick said Wyatt Bower and Petersburg matched each other play for play.
“I knew it was going to be a battle of quarterbacks. In the end we made one more play than they did.”
Wyatt Bower finished with 253 yards through the air and one touchdown completion for the Cavaliers and Jaden Edington rang up 82 yards on 14 carries.
