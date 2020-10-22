Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has made the highly questionable assertion that she holds the legislative authority to create new gun-free zones in and around our polling places, and that she may disregard all decisions on this issue made by your local elected officials in your own city or township Hall.
In my 50 years of life I have never seen an incident where citizens have come to the polls in Shiawassee County open carrying guns or have used gun threats to intimidate voters. I speak as someone who has voted since 1988 and who worked at the polls many times over the years. I must ask why is she pretending to address a problem that has never existed? Today I write to speak to my fellow supporters of our Second Amendment: She is trying to provoke you. She wants nothing less than incidents across our state where gun rights activists march defiantly to the polls, open carrying their guns in a show of support for the Second Amendment. She then will use these incidents between you, poll workers and the police to attack all of our rights.
If you must, exercise your rights by carrying concealed to the polls and diligently obey all the laws applicable to you when you carry concealed. Make Benson regret her stunt by overwhelmingly re-electing President Donald Trump and by sending John James to represent us in the United States Senate. Do no take the bait and give her the incidents she craves across Michigan.
James A. Huguelet
Perry
