OVID-ELSIE — Seventeen-year-old senior Dylan Carman carries a 4.0 GPA, but his teachers and counselors are more impressed with his leadership abilities and positivity with other students.
His favorite teacher at Ovid-Elsie is Lonnie Harger, whom Carman had for a freshman history class and gym for three years.
“Dylan has been one of my hardest working students in and out of the classroom,” Harger said. “Dylan is the type of young man that is going to give his very best at everything he does. Dylan is always willing to help anyone at any time. One thing that stands out to me is over the six years of knowing Dylan, I have never heard him complain about anything I have ever asked him to do either in the classroom or on the basketball court. Dylan is going to be very successful because of his work ethic.”
“He is a super fun teacher and is always there for me when I need to talk,” Carman said of Harger.
Carman plans on attending Michigan State University to study the field of packaging.
His hobbies are hanging out with friends and family, watching college and professional sports, reading, and listening to a “variety” of music.
He also plays basketball, football, and recently joined the golf team.
“My favorite high school memories were made on Friday nights on the football field,” Carman said. “There is truly not a better place to experience a high school atmosphere than Friday night lights.”
Carman’s favorite book is “Financial Peace” by Dave Ramsey, not something most 17-year-olds find very interesting.
“I know that many of my peers struggle with financials and this book helps me understand money and the right way to use it,” Carman explains.
Counselor Macey Ehman said she’s been most impressed with Carman’s leadership abilities.
“I would just like to say that Dylan is a phenomenal student,” Ehman said. “He is academically gifted, but more than that, I am proud of the kind of young man that he is. He goes above and beyond to make sure that all of his peers (not just his friend group) feel loved, accepted, and included. He is a positive leader in our school and has changed our school culture for the better.”
Carman’s parents are Brad Carman and Amy Long-Carman. He has two siblings, older brother Cayleb and younger sister Ellyanna.
