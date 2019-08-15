GOLF: Ally Challenge hopes for triumphant return

GRAND BLANC — Organizers of the Ally Challenge PGA Tour Champions event at Warwick Hills say the inaugural event in 2018 was better than expected — and they are hopeful the second year will raise the bar again.
“It’s one of the best fields of the year,” tournament director Chris Coffman said Tuesday morning. “(Commitments include) Bernhard Langer, Retief Goosen, (defending champ) Paul Broadhurst…”
He added that several other big names are expected to announce plans to play in the next few weeks as the tournament nears. This year’s event is slated for Sept. 13-15 (Golf Channel).
“We are working really hard to make the experience rich,” Coffman said.
Coffman, joined by Broadhurst and other tournament officials, said the event is expanding the fan zone, will include a 5K race, and increasing the hospitality area for veterans and active-duty military personnel. In addition, a Saturday night concert will include two headline acts.
Coffman said the veterans area last year ran out of space, so it’s being enlarged and will include space for people with disabilities.
Also Saturday, golfing great Jack Nicklaus will join former Detroit Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg, and singers Dierks Bentley and Kid Rock for a nine-hole charity “shootout” in which the teams compete to win money for charity.
The charity event will tee off Saturday afternoon after the leaders make the turn onto No. 10. The charity foursome will follow them.
Both Kid Rock and Bentley are expected to perform Saturday night at a concert on the practice range.
Broadhurst, a 53-year-old from Atherstone, England, in response to a question about a slow-play controversy involving Bryson DeChambeau, said some players take too long to hit the ball.
“On tour there are certain player wo are slow,” he said. “It’s not time over the ball, it’s time preparing to hit the ball. Some don’t even have their yardage book out when it’s their turn.
“Two minutes for an 80-foot putt is a little excessive,” he said of the DeChambeau incident.
Broadhurst won the 2018 Ally tournament by two strokes.
Since joining the PGA Tour Champions he has posted five victories, among them the Senior PGA and Senior Open Championship. He said Warwick Hills suited him in 2018.
“It’s a European-style course,” he said. “Obviously, I felt comfortable.”
Heading into the 2018 event, Broadhurst had never played at Warwick Hills — one of eight in the field who hadn’t. Despite that, he said Warwick Hills is one of his favorite places and “all the guys love to play it.”
Broadhurst took home the title with a final-round 66 to finish 15-under par. He started the final round a shot back of the lead and overcame seven other players who held the lead on the last day.
Broadhurst has played well this year, though he has yet to win, finishing second to Langer at the Senior Open Championship by two shots at Royal Lytham and St. Annes, tying for second at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf and taking third at the KitchenAid Senior PGA.
He’s 12th in the Schwab Cup standings with $849,000 in winnings this season.
Broadhurst is competing this weekend at the Dick’s Sporting Good Open in New York.
He said he’d like to continue to play until he’s 60, as long as he remains competitive. And if he’s doing well, maybe a bit longer.
“I’ve been doing this for 37 years,” he said. “We’ll have to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.