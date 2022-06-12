Laingsburg’s West makes smooth transition to catcher

By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg’s baseball team needed someone to step into the catcher’s position this season.
Enter Ethan West, who made it look easy. The senior was as steady as they come as a defensive catcher, digging up pitches in the dirt and handling pitchers with the best of them.
West said he had played some catcher in Little League, but all through high school, he had played shortstop.
“I think it was a good fit,” West said. “I like being able to talk to my guys and being able to see everything, I definitely liked stepping into that role just for the sake of our team.”
He was also a key hitter in the clean-up spot for the 17-14 Wolfpack, which captured its third district championship in five years under the guidance of head coach Todd Randall. He hit just under .250 and was a key player who drove in a lot of runs for the team.
“He’s been the epitome of a catcher,” Randall said of West. “We had talked about it earlier and then he approached me about switching. It was his leadership ability, which is really big of him. He’s a very good defensive catcher. You never would have thought that a kid who has only been at it for one year would be as solid as he is.”
Randall said West’s leadership really shined as a senior.
“His first couple of years with me, his sophomore and junior year, he kind of took a backseat on the leadership, didn’t really want to step on anybody’s toes,” Randall said. “This year, he’s jumped with both feet. I mean, he’s led us and he’s been our vocal leaders and he’s been the guy in the dugout that’s gotten everybody going. He’s the defensive captain on the field. He’s our rock.”
As West puts it, his voice is always heard.
“I let my guys know where to go with the ball,” West said. “And I think they rely a lot on listening to me — especially since we have a lot of young kids this year.”
Laingsburg’s fortunes ended Thursday in the Division 3 regional semifinals at Lansing Catholic. Lansing Catholic edged the Wolfpack, 9-6. But the Wolfpack’s never-say-quit attitude again was there for all to see as Laingsburg nearly overcame deficits of 5-0 and 8-2 in the game.
It was West’s run-scoring single down the third base line in the fifth inning that narrowed Lansing Catholic’s lead to 8-5. West had four at-bats and got on base three times, also drawing two walks.
Laingsburg captured its district championship with an 11-0 victory over Durand.
“There were some great moments and I think our team had a lot of energy going into that game,” West said. “The dugout was really loud and it definitely helped with our confidence going in … Ty Randall pitched the first four innings for us and then Dominic Garcia came in and pitched the last two innings.
“Ty is definitely the ace for sure. He throws the hardest and has the best off-speed stuff. His curve ball and slider were both really good. Dominic Garcia hit the ball really well for us too. Cooper Wilson, the team’s other senior, had a couple of big bunts.”
And West also had a big blow.
“I had a two-run double that forced the mercy,” West said. “And I had an infield single that game.”
West was a starting forward for the Laingsburg boys basketball team. He started every game and was an honorable mention all-leaguer.
West, Laingsburg’s valedictorian, said he will be attending Lansing Community College to study engineering.
