CORUNNA — Corunna’s boys soccer team fell 5-2 to visiting Holly Monday on the new turf at Nick Annese Athletic Field.
Freshman Landon Perdue gave the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead off an assist by Braden Andrejack. Holly scored the next two goals before Corunna got the second-half equalizer on Andrejack’s fifth goal of the season following a mistake by the Holly goalkeeper.
The visitors would score the final three goals to lower Corunna to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the Flint Metro league.
