CORUNNA — The Friends of the Corunna Historical Village of Shiawassee County will conduct their September meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the New Haven Township Hall in the Corunna Historical Village.
All Friends and other interested persons are welcome to attend.
The Corunna Historical Commission will meet following the Friends at 7 p.m.
The meetings are open to the public.
