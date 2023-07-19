OWOSSO — The crystal ball says that the City of Owosso’s local ordinance largely banning fortune telling is — to use the words of Divination Professor Sybill Trelawney from the “Harry Potter” series — in grave danger.
With the Owosso City Council’s unanimous decision (as part of its consent agenda) Monday, a public hearing will be held on the matter at the council’s next regularly scheduled meeting (Aug. 7). After any citizen and council comments, the council will hold a vote.
A Michigan state law enacted in 1931 prohibited and criminalized a number of actions (though it never defined “fortunte telling”), including pretending to predict future events; pretending to tell fortunes or future events; pretending to enable people to get or recover lost or stolen property; pretending to give success in business, enterprise, speculation or games of chance; and pretending to make someone dispose of property, business, or valuable things in favor of another.
The 1931 state law was repealed in 1994, but the City of Owosso still has a local ordinance on the book that largely bans the practice. The ordinance reads: “It shall be unlawful for any person to pretend for money or gain, to predict future events by cards, tokens, trances, the inspection of the hands or the conformation of the skull of any person, mind reading so-called, or by consulting the movements of the heavenly bodies.”
In the resolution setting the public hearing — prompted by a memorandum from Owosso Public Safety Chief Kevin Lenkart suggesting the council eliminate the ordinance — the city notes that the fortune telling ordinance is “no longer applicable as the State of Michigan long ago repealed the law banning said services.”
The city also notes that “it is the long-standing practice of the City Council to hold a public hearing to receive citizen comment regarding any and all proposed ordinance amendments.”
The matter first arose at the council’s July 3 meeting when Owosso resident Rebecca Runyan asked the council to repeal the ordinance.
“I’ve grown up in this city for 31 years and it blew my mind that we still had it (the ordinance) in place. If there’s any way we could get this ordinance removed, I think it would be fantastic,” she said.
Runyan briefly spoke at Monday’s meeting, thanking the council for setting a public hearing on the measure.
Not everyone in attendance was thrilled with the council potentially scrapping the ordinance after the public hearing at its next meeting. Calvary Baptist Church Elder Don Fields spoke Monday against the ordinance’s overturn.
Fields said he believed that as a magistrate, it was in his interest to protect the public good and prevent people from being “defrauded.”
“Does this ordinance deny anyone the ability to practice all of these activities privately, or even publically, as long as it is not for money or gain? My question for (Lenkart) is would anyone be arrested for doing these activities free of charge, even publically? If not, then this is not a First Amendment issue as this is not an abridging of the freedom of speech,” Fields said. “Do these activities as much as you want, just don’t charge for them. Repealing this ordinance becomes a commerce issue, which is a moral issue. Does the City of Owosso want a business that charges for these activities? …It seems that our forefathers did not want the citizens of this city to be defrauded by people pretending to be able to predict future events. Just because the great state of Michigan has repealed their law doesn’t mean defrauding people with these activities couldn’t and wouldn’t happen,” he said.
