The Argus-Press
HOLLY — The Owosso boys swimming and diving team captured a season-opening 100-81 victory Thursday over Holly.
Four first-place finishes and two 1-2-3 sweeps highlighted the win. Owosso swept the diving competition behind first-place performer Charles DeWeese, runner-up Ethan Sigsby and third-place Emma Livingston.
The Trojans locked up the first three spots in the 100-yard freestyle as well thanks to winner Alex Binger, second-place John Kulhanek and third-place Jacob Hall.
Binger also captured winning honors in the 50 free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.