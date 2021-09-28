The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — The second Corunna High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class was officially inducted Saturday night as part of the 2021 Hall of Fame weekend.
This year’s inductees included:
n The 1976 Corunna football team, which compiled a 9-0 record under the late Nick Annese.
n The 1997 Corunna boys cross country team, which won the state title under Gordon Aldrich.
n Phil Zielinski, who played for the 1983 state championship basketball team and played college football at Central Michigan.
n Dave Robertson, who coached Corunna’s wrestling teams to a 636-134-5 record.
n The late Frank Davis, a long-time basketball coach at Corunna who guided the Cavalier boys to the 1983 state title.
n Brandon Eckerle, a two-time All-State baseball player who went on to set records at Michigan State.
n Vonda Meder Evans, a track and field standout who was a two-time state champion in the 800-meter run.
Last year, due to COVID-19, there were no Hall of Fame activities.
Corunna’s first Hall of Fame Class in 2019 included the 1947 state championship football team, the 1955 state championship football team, the 1983 state champion boys basketball team, Annese, Jerry Dutcher, Jamie Krzyminski and Frank Corrin.
