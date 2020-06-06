OWOSSO — Hundreds of people took to the streets of downtown Owosso Saturday afternoon to protest police brutality and racial injustice, using their collective voices to call for change.
The “Justice For George Peaceful Protest,” which was organized by a handful of area residents on Facebook, kicked off at Owosso City Hall at 1 p.m., drawing several hundred people to the city to protest the death of George Floyd, along with the many other African Americans who have fallen victim to police brutality.
Protesters met on the steps of city hall before marching along M-21, holding signs and shouting chants in support of Floyd, a 46-year-old who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer continued to kneel on his neck for almost 9 minutes as Floyd repeatedly gasped for air, saying he could not breathe.
“I want to see reform, I want to get people active in voting, letting their voices be heard in every aspect so that way we don’t have to do things like this to get the attention of everybody,” event organizer and Owosso resident Ashley Foster said Saturday. “The fact that it even took something crazy for us to do this, it hurts my heart in all honesty, and I can only imagine how the families of every victim feel…Hopefully we can find a way to make a wave of change.”
Despite widespread rumors in the days leading up to Saturday’s protest that things might turn violent, the event remained peaceful throughout, with officers from the Owosso, Corunna and Laingsburg police departments, and the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office helping facilitate the march, which at one point stretched from the intersection of M-52 eastward to South Washington Street along M-21.
Saturday’s protest was another in a long string of protests that have occurred throughout the state — and across the nation — against police brutality following Floyd’s death more than two weeks ago.
Officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck, has been charged with second-degree murder while three other officers who were on scene have been charged with aiding and abetting, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
All four officers were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department last week and, if convicted, could face up to four decades in prison.
For nearly three hours Saturday, protesters in Owosso held signs featuring a multitude of messages, including “Black Lives Matter” and “If You’re Not Outraged, You’re Not Paying Attention.”
Foster led protesters in a number of chants throughout the afternoon, including “Silence is Violence” and “No Justice, No Peace.”
At one point during the gathering, a large group of demonstrators laid down on the steps of city hall for approximately 8 minutes, 46 seconds — the amount of time Floyd was alleged to be pinned under the control of police.
Shortly thereafter, protesters — with the support of area law enforcement — marched westward along M-21 to the corner of M-52, where they briefly congregated before heading back to city hall, and ultimately, to the plaza at M-21 and South Washington Street. The protest continued at the plaza for about 45 minutes, as event organizers and a handful of protesters took turns addressing the crowd.
“The only reason why we got the movement and the advancements that we have right now is because all of you came together to make it happen,” DeWaun Robinson, of Flint, said as he addressed the crowd Saturday.
“It is our time,” Robinson continued, “it’s our time to stand up, it’s our time to unite. When Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said he had a dream, well today we’re talking about turning that into a reality. We’re not dreaming no more, we’re not letting this stuff ride anymore, and this injustice taking place, if it happens in front of you, you make sure you step in. Silence is violence.”
Robinson and Foster urged protesters to make their voices heard not only at peaceful gatherings, but at the ballot box, where individuals can “truly rewrite history.”
“Police departments must change their practices and the only way they change their practices is when the people in the community force them to do it,” Robinson said. “Remember we always hold the power…They always come to you to get the vote.”
Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole, who marched alongside the protesters Saturday, said he was pleased with the overall turnout, noting that while officers were necessary from a traffic control and safety standpoint, there were no altercations that warranted police attention.
“I’m just so proud of the community, I really am,” BeGole said. “We wanted to be here for everybody’s safety but I’m so proud that we could all get together like this.
“Everybody has something to believe in and we believe in this,” BeGole continued. “When everybody comes together for a cause like this and it has a positive outcome, it’s just great. It was a great day.”
