ITHACA — Logan Thompson scored 12 points with five rebounds and Clay Wittenberg delivered a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals as Ovid-Elsie defeated Ithaca, 57-35, Wednesday in hoops action.
Gunner McCreery scored nine points with two blocks for the Marauders, who improved to 4-1 overall. Tryce Tokar scored seven points with five rebounds and four steals. Braxton Stenger had five assists and Bruce Thornton and Tucker Loynes each scored five points.
Ithaca fell to 5-2.
“Tonight we played our most complete game of the season,” said Ovid-Elsie coach Josh Latz. “We’re really proud of some improvements our guys have made over the break during the holidays. That’s a huge credit to our players and their mentality and our assistant coaches in preparing us to play a quality program like Ithaca. Playing all 15 guys is tough and all 15 contributed to the win tonight.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Pats 61, Laingsburg 28
LAINGSBURG — A 23-7 third-quarter run by Portland St. Patrick doomed the Laingsburg girls on Wednesday, as they fell to the Shamrocks, 61-28.
Laingsburg (5-2, 1-2 CMAC) was led by Ella Merrell’s seven points. Mallory Woodbury and Ellie Baynes each scored six points while Ashlee Hawes scored five points. Bella Strieff added seven rebounds.
Portland St. Patrick rose to 5-2 (3-1).
Laingsburg, guilty of 28 turnovers, trailed just 13-10 after one quarter but the deficit grew to 12 by halftime, at 26-14.
“They like to run and press fullcourt and by the second quarter, we were gassed,” said Laingsburg coach Doug Hurst. “They were super aggressive. We need to show a little more heart and we need to be more coachable. It’s up to our players.”
Ellayna Meredith scored 28 points for the Shamrocks.
Swartz Creek 45, Byron 36
BYRON — Reese Forgie scored 15 points with five rebounds and four assists but Byron lost to Swartz Creek 45-36 Wednesday.
The Eagles, 3-5 overall, got eight points, five rebounds and four steals from Ashley Nixon. Jordan Huh, Shiann Bacon and Jaclyn Aldrich all scored four points.
Byron led 16-14 at halftime and 26-23 after three quarters. But Swartz Creek finished with a 20-10 fourth-quarter scoring advantage.
“We played with a lot of energy for three quarters but couldn’t hold on to it through the fourth,” said Byron coach Trish Miller. “Swartz Creek is well coached.”
WRESTLING
Owosso falls twice
OWOSSO — Owosso kicked off Senior Night with a 42-39 loss to Brandon Wednesday.
The dual started strong with Owosso’s Kloe Hayes (106) scoring a second-period pin. Trojan captains Tyler Dewley (175), Taylor Lange (150), and Parker Spencer (285) also collected wins.
In a 57-24 loss to Fenton, Owosso got pin wins from Owen Ott (120) and Ayvnn Dilts (132).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.