Betty P. Van Pelt

Passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by family who loved her.
Betty was born Oct. 15, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio; the daughter of James and Anna (Strnad) Zelenka. Her family moved to Owosso when Betty was a small child.
Betty attended Owosso Public Schools where she met her husband, Arnold D. Van Pelt. They were married in Owosso, in 1947. They gave birth to three sons: Robin, Brad and Kim Van Pelt. Following her husband Arnie’s death in 1976, Betty continued to follow her boys in their sporting endeavors (Arnie and she were sometimes referred to as “fixtures” in center field at Bennett Field in Owosso). She continued her love of watching sports through her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family was everything to her!
Betty was employed by Owosso Public Schools as a library aide for 35 years, retiring at the age of 70. After retirement, Betty moved to a new home built on the Van Pelt family property on Long Lake in Harrison, where she enjoyed her last 21 years of life.
Besides following her family’s sporting endeavors, Betty loved to dabble in interior design, watch sports on television (especially anything Michigan State), and watch her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow!
Betty is survived by her sons Robin and Sandy (Palmer) Van Pelt and Kim and Cindy (King) Van Pelt; her eight grandchildren, Tobin (Trina) Van Pelt, Tabitha (Christopher) Vennix, Tad (Tricia) Van Pelt, Bret (Casey) Van Pelt, Bradlee (Racheal) Van Pelt, Brian Van Pelt, Jaime (Jarrod) Hoose and Ryan (Stefanie) Van Pelt. She was also blessed with 21 great-grandchildren (with the 22nd great-grandchild due in September).
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold D. Van Pelt, her son, Brad Van Pelt, her grandson, Arnold Justen Van Pelt, her father and mother, James and Anna Zelenka, and her parents-in-law, James and Florence Van Pelt.
There is no memorial service planned at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Brad Van Pelt Scholarship Fund, Shiawassee Community Foundation, 217 N. Washington St., Suite 104, Owosso, MI 48867.
