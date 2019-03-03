Gene Allen Pearce

Age 72, passed away peacefully in his home in Virginia Beach, on February 21, 2019. He was born October 12, 1946, in Owosso, the son of Douglas and Alta (Hertzberg) Pearce.
Gene joined U.S. Navy Underwater Demolition Team, Class 43, of 1967. He served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1970, UDT-11, UDT-13 and was awarded the Purple Heart.
In 1987 Gene returned to U.S. Navy SEALs Team 4 Reserves and retired with 20 years of service. Gene retired from Civilian Service in 2013 after 34 years.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Donald Mosher, and brother David. Surviving, in addition to his wife Sherrill (Johnston) Pearce, are his daughters Regena Pearce-Lowe and Amy (Pearce) Austin; four granddaughters; one sister, Sandy (Pearce) Kubilis.
