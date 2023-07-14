CORUNNA — People driving in the business district of Corunna between 10 and 11 a.m. on Thursday may have wondered if the 35th Circuit Courthouse was on fire.
Rest assured, the historic building wasn’t on fire. Rather, it was being inundated with almost 500 gallons of water per minute to test the roofing for leakages as part of the ongoing renovations to the courthouse.
The courthouse is currently undergoing both exterior and interior renovations, with Branro Enterprises leading a nearly $6.2 million project that has resulted in the temporary relocation of the 35th Circuit Court to Memorial Healthcare’s Mitchell Auditorium in Owosso.
As part of the masterplan of Shiawassee County Coordinator Dr. Brian Boggs, the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department soaked the courthouse with between 400 and 500 gallons of water per minute for nearly an hour, with the department using a hose connected to an adjustable ladder to reach the roof of the building.
Ironically, one might ask if such an exercise were necessary; after all, some spots in Shiawassee County received 4 inches of rain from the severe storm system that affected the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Ron Colvin, president of Branro Enterprises, said the test was still necessary because the objective was to test if the roofing could sustain heavy amounts of horizontal rain that sometimes falls in Michigan during rainstorms accompanied by intense winds.
Interestingly enough, while no leaks were found in the courthouse’s roofing in the aftermath of the storms, Thursday’s exercise exposed a handful of leaks in the roof.
“I mean, we’re probably never going to have a rain simulating what we just did, but in case we do, we’ll get those fixed now,” Colvin said. “I’m glad we did the truck.”
Board Chairman Greg Brodeur was on hand Thursday, and in addition to showing appreciation for the efforts of the fire department, said it was a positive that the leaks were identified.
“It’s terrific they’ve actually found a couple of leaks, and you seal those leaks up, and it won’t in the future once you get it all sealed up have a bad storm, have it leak and have terrible damage before we even know it’s there. This is the time to do it, and this was a very innovative way to do the testing,” he said.
Boggs said it was important to thank the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department and the City of Corunna for setting up the exercise.
