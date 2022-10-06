The Argus-Press
BATH — Bath edged Byron 3-2, Wednesday in a boys soccer matchup.
Nathan Webster and Trevor Ritter scored for the Eagles, who got eight saves from Colten Royer.
Dawson Kaars and Morris Spears each had one assist from Byron. Colten Royer made eight saves.
Byron needed a win or a tie over Chesaning to clinch the outright Mid-Michigan Activities Conference boys soccer championship. Instead, the Indians defeated the Eagles 3-0 Tuesday.
Byron and Chesaning finished as league co-champions for 2022 with 5-1 league records.
Byron edged Chesaning 2-1 earlier in the season.
Linden 2, Corunna 0
CORUNNA — The Corunna boys soccer team lost 2-0 at home to Linden on Wednesday.
The Cavs and the Eagles played to a scoreless tie until Linden scored with 1:23 before halftime. Linden added one more goal in the second half.
The Cavaliers celebrated their 25th anniversary of the program by inviting former and current players to gather together on the track as the history and highlights of the program were recounted.
The Cavaliers will play Chesaning at home on Thursday night in a preview of their district matchup scheduled for Oct. 12 at Atwood Stadium in Flint.
VOLLEYBALL
Lake Fenton 3, Corunna 1
CORUNNA — Lake Fenton defeated Corunna 25-13, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22 Wednesday.
Neele’ge’ Sims finished with 14 kills and four blocks for the Cavaliers (1-6 Flint Metro Stars, 3-11-1 overall).
The Cavaliers were also supported by Jenna Bauman, with 15 digs and three aces, and Kira Patrick, with 15 assists.
Lake Fenton improved to 5-2 in league play.
Dansville 3, Laingsburg 1
DANSVILLE — Dansville defeated Laingsburg three sets to one Wednesday.
Bella Strieff had 12 kills and 18 digs for the Wolfpack.
Sophie Freeman added 10 kills for Laingsburg. Ashley Bila had 17 digs while Freeman had three blocks and Ellie Baynes had two blocks. Brynn Wilson had 32 assists and four aces.
