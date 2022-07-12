Two local veterans received a long-awaited opportunity to go to Washington, D.C. this year.
“I just can’t tell you how good they treated us,” said Korean War veteran Jim Springs of Durand. He felt very well cared for by the attendants and network personnel.
Vietnam veteran Gene Peterson of Owosso (formerly of Elsie) was also served by the Honor Flight Network, a nonprofit organization that takes World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans to view various memorials and museums around the Washington D.C. area. Terminally ill veterans from any era of service are also eligible for the trip.
Both men were signed up to go three years ago, but have waited until now due to COVID-19, other delays and the long list of veterans ahead of them.
Although there are Honor Flights based out of Michigan, Springs was signed up to go through an Arizona location because he lived there part-time during the Michigan winter months.
He said his trip took three days because of flight details, but often times Honor Flights are completed in a single day, depending on the location. He was grateful to have traveled over a few days rather than one because of his age.
“When you’re 80 years old, you don’t do things like you did when you were a teenager,” Springs said.
Peterson, on the other hand, flew out of Kalamazoo and came back the same day.
Both Peterson and Springs attended with their sons, as each veteran is required to have a ‘guardian’ with them for safety and care. It costs $500 for guardians to go, but veterans attend for free.
Peterson said his son’s expense was paid for through the American Legion Poppy fund.
“That was something really nice,” Peterson said. “I’ve got that to thank the post for again when I get to the next meeting.”
If a veteran wishes to go but does not have someone to step in as their guardian, someone will be appointed to them.
While there were plenty of memorials and museums to tour, Peterson and Springs said their favorite and most memorable memorial visit was at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Peterson added that the veterans who went on his flight got to see a complete changing of the guards there.
“If anybody’s a veteran, I urge them to contact their post to see if they can get paperwork to go on the Honor Flights,” Peterson said. He said the paperwork is only a few pages long and was not difficult to fill out.
Peterson is part of Post 502 in Elsie, which is where he heard about the trip. Springs heard about it from his group out in Arizona. However, veterans do not have to be part of a veterans’ group and can access the Honor Flight application online at honorflight.org.
