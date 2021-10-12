Age 69, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Pleasant View.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a scripture service at 7 p.m.
Ann was born Jan. 2, 1952, in Owosso, the daughter of James Edward and Ella Agnes (Walsh) Marsik.
She graduated from St. Paul High School and went on to attend Mott Community College and Baker Community College.
Ann was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She participated in the St. Joseph Peace Makers Quilt Club. Ann enjoyed doing puzzles, playing cards, and volunteering in any way that she could. Most of all, Ann loved spending any time with her family. Ann worked as a payroll clerk for 11 years. She was a seamstress, a quilter and, most of all, a mother.
Ann is survived by her daughters Lisa Lynn Bowers and Holly Ann Tallman; son Kedryn Martin Tallman; grandchildren Cody Bowers, Dillon Wooley, Brystina Tallman, Alek Backles, Madison (Josh) Ginderski, Taisha Pavlica and Shayna Backles; great-grandchildren Riley, Dean, Chandler and Sophia; and sisters Mary Margaret (John) McNeill, Mary Catherine (Michael) Watson and Karen Marsik.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
