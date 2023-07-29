OWOSSO — Keto may be all the rage in certain spheres, but carbs carried the day at the inaugural Michigan OatFest Friday, where a sizable throng could be found happily defying the evening heat to celebrate the official unveiling of the restored Quaker Oats at Main Street Plaza downtown.
Despite the festival being thrown together on the two-week fly by Owosso City Councilmember Emily Olson, the word about the event was clearly “oat.”
Foot traffic on the closed-down block of South Washington Street just below Main, where the festival was held, was appreciably dense. Pedestrians moved at a slow amble, pausing regularly for conversation and bites of food — both of which were readily available thanks to the plentiful supply of vendors and artists lining the street.
One vendor on hand was Elrod Homestead, a farm fare booth run by Shelby Elrod and his wife Jaclyn — with kids aged 9, 7, 6, and 4 in tow.
This is the Elrods’ first summer coming to market — making them a perfect fit for the first OatFest.
The Elrods have something of a quaint, quasi-urban operation. They’re currently harvesting only a small quarter acre plot within city limits, but they hope to expand into something more substantial.
“You could say I’m a first generation farmer,” Shelby Elrod said. “We want to promote urban farming and show there are healthy possibilities, no matter where you are.”
OatFest offered, not only opportunities to sample oat-themed (and other) fare, but also a number of fun activities such as a scavenger hunt, an “Oat-sackle” Course, and “Oat Toss” — a combination of conrhole and skeeball.
DJ Chewy, a.k.a. Casey Lambert, spun tunes in the plaza, but there was also live musical option on the other end of the block.
There, under an “Owosso Guitar” pavilion, young Andrew Stuart worked the six strings with the poise of a much older musician.
“When I was asked if one of my students could play, I said, ‘I have just the one in mind!’,” Owosso Guitar’s Rachel Winch said. “Can’t you see why? He’s in his own world, Andrew just loves to play, every day.”
Among the festival’s more energetic events were the two oatmeal eating contests — one for children and one for adults. Competitors vied to see who could consume the most in a minute. The winner in the children’s division was Hudson Barnes.
His strategy?
“Put as much in my mouth at the very start that I could.”
