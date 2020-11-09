Corunna shifts middle school online due to COVID-19 case

CORUNNA — Superintendent John Fattal Sunday announced Corunna Middle School is immediately returning to all-virtual learning in the wake of a staff member’s COVID-19 diagnosis.
In a letter to parents posted online, Fattal said the staff member was at school through Friday and was in close contact with nine teachers who now must quarantine — leaving the building with too-few teachers to continue in-person learning. The building has 26 teachers overall.
In addition to the teachers, four middle school students also are quarantining.
“We simply do not have enough staff members available to continue face-to-face instruction at the middle school because they are being quarantined. (Principal Ingrid) Dettman will be sending out information via email and phone about the next two weeks’ logistics,” Fattal said in the letter.
Fattal declined to specify whether the staff member with COVID-19 is a teacher.
In addition to the middle school staff member, Fattal in his letter said a high school student also had tested positive. The student, Fattal noted, apparently did not contract the virus at school and is isolating at home.
In both cases, Fattal said, the Shiawassee County Health Department and school officials have contacted all people known to have been in close contact with either the staff member or student.
Corunna High School and the elementary buildings are continuing to offer in-person instruction, but the middle school will offer only online instruction until Nov. 23.
Fattal said part of the issue with the middle school is the lack of substitutes available to fill in.
“Due to the fact substitute teachers are in high demand across the county and state — even in a normal year — we did not have enough teachers available to provide face to face instruction at the middle school during the time those staff members are being quarantined,” he said today. “This is further complicated because our middle school students are in cohort groups, meaning our teachers move from class to class, while the students stay in one general education classroom. We spent a lot of time this summer planning for this potentiality — we are simply now executing the plan as it was designed.”
Corunna, like other area districts has been offering a mix of in-person and virtual classes this fall because of concerns about the COVID-19 virus. Fattal did not say how many students have been taking in-person classes and will be affected by the change.
Fattal said health department guidance led to the decision on when students may return.
“We are following the guidelines set forth by the Shiawassee County Health Department. I am in contact with them on an as-needed basis and follow any guidelines they recommend,” he said. “As of today, our plan is to have our students back in class Nov. 23. If something changes between now and then, I will reconnect with the health department to see if we need to take any further action.”
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan now has 201,569 confirmed cases of the virus and 7,578 deaths. MDHHS said Shiawassee County has 875 confirmed cases and 34 confirmed deaths.
Multiple area school districts have been dealing with outbreaks of the virus. Owosso schools this past week returned to online instruction because of infections at the high school. Chesaning also is returning to online learning. Byron, Ovid-Elsie, Durand and Laingsburg all have reported recent infections among either students or staff.
