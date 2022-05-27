The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — Corunna’s baseball team powered to a 20-4, 17-0 sweep over Flint Hamady Thursday.
Both mercy-rule games spanned just three innings each. The Cavaliers now stand 15-17 overall.
Corunna scored 14 times in the first inning of Game 1 and added six more runs in the second. Colby Ardelean swatted two hits and drove in two runs for the Cavaliers. Brayden Buckovick had one hit and drove in two runs as well.
Buckovick and Dayne Zeeman combined to give up just five hits for the Cavaliers. Zeeman struck out three and walked one while allowing one hit in 1 2/3 innings.
In Game 2, Corunna outhit Hamady 10-1 as Caden Minton and Bryce Edington combined their pitching talents for Corunna. Minton struck out four and Edington struck out three. Minton gave up one hit in two innings of work while Edington did not permit a hit in one inning.
Ardelean had two hits and two RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Durand sweeps on Senior Night
DURAND — Durand swept Mt. Morris 15-0 in three innings and 17-7 in six innings Wednesday.
Jayden Bacchus picked up the shutout win in Game 1. Bacchus gave up five hits with three strikeouts. She improved to 7-4 on the year with an earned run average of 3.13.
Jordyn Lawrence led the offense, powering a two-run homer in the midst of a 3-for-3 game. Lawrence totaled three RBIs. Karlie DeFrenn batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
In the nightcap, Marionna Callender pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits and striking out five.
DeFrenn batted 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Birch Run sweeps O-E
BIRCH RUN — Ovid-Elsie lost both ends of a doubleheader to Birch Run, 2-1 and 8-6 Tuesday.
Olivia Burt took the loss for the Marauders in Game 1. The righthander permitted five hits and two runs over six innings, striking out two and walking none.
Kaitlyn Fry batted 2-for-3 for Ovid-Elsie, now 16-12 overall.
In Game 2, Ovid-Elsie’s Fry, Jolene Nash, Ashland Particka and Maddisyn Miller each laced two hits.
Fry shouldered the loss, allowing 12 hits with two strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.