AP Michigan Girls Prep Basketball Poll
The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
|Division 1
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. East Grand Rapids (5)
|(6-0)
|75
|2. West Bloomfield
|(5-0)
|66
|3. Hartland
|(5-0)
|56
|4. East Kentwood
|(4-0)
|52
|5. East Lansing
|(2-0)
|43
|6. Wayne Memorial
|(6-0)
|39
|7. Bloomfield Hills Marian
|(3-1)
|35
|(tie) Midland Dow
|(6-0)
|35
|9. Saline
|(4-0)
|33
|10. Detroit Renaissance
|(3-2)
|22
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Kalamazoo Central 21, Muskegon Mona Shores 19, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 19, 14, Hudsonville 16, 15, Byron Center 12.
|Division 2
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Detroit Edison(DEPSA) (5)
|(4-0)
|75
|2. Grand Rapids West Catholic
|(4-0)
|63
|3. Bay City John Glenn
|(6-0)
|52
|4. Frankenmuth
|(5-0)
|48
|5. Williamston
|(4-0)
|34
|6. Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy
|(6-1)
|33
|7. Sault Ste Marie
|(5-0)
|30
|8. Big Rapids
|(6-0)
|27
|9. Parma Western
|(5-0)
|25
|(tie) Cadillac
|(4-0)
|25
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Portland 23, Corunna 22, Montague 18, Standish-Sterling 18, Buchanan 17, Detroit Country Day 16.
|Division 3
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Grass Lake (4)
|(5-1)
|71
|2. Kent City
|(6-0)
|62
|3. Adrian Lenawee Christian (1)
|(3-1)
|60
|4. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory
|(4-1)
|54
|5. McBain
|(5-0)
|48
|6. Michigan Center
|(4-0)
|35
|7. Byron
|(6-0)
|29
|8. Maple City Glen Lake
|(4-0)
|27
|(tie) Lake City
|(3-0)
|27
|10. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
|(3-2)
|23
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Menominee 20, Charlevoix 18, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 15, Elk Rapids 13, Reese 13.
|Division 4
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Saginaw Nouvel (5)
|(5-0)
|75
|2. Ewen-Trout Creek
|(6-0)
|64
|3. Carney-Nadeau
|(6-0)
|61
|4. Waterford Our Lady
|(4-1)
|51
|5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
|(4-0)
|46
|6. Mackinaw City
|(6-0)
|37
|7. Athens
|(3-0)
|34
|8. Marion
|(4-0)
|25
|9. Fowler
|(3-1)
|21
|10. Gaylord St. Mary
|(4-1)
|18
|(tie) Hillsdale Academy
|(4-1)
|18
|(tie) Plymouth Christian Academy
|(4-1)
|18
|(tie) Posen
|(3-1)
|18
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Morrice 16, Bellaire 16, Portland St. Patrick 14, Kingston 12.
