NEW LOTHROP — Jack Kulhanek passed for 251 yards and four touchdowns as unbeaten New Lothrop showed why it’s ranked No. 1 in the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Division 7 poll, shutting out Clarkston Everest Academy, 55-0, Friday.
Kulhanek, who completed 10 of 14 passes, also rushed for 87 yards and one score.
New Lothrop improved to 3-0 with the non-conference win, while Everest fell to 1-2.
Hornets’ wideout Nick Barnette had three catches for 124 yards and one score. Kaven Unangst added three grabs —including two for TDs — for 76 yards. Hayden Andres also had a TD grab.
Nolan Mulcahy rushed five times for 66 yards and one TD for the Hornets while Alec Wenzlick rushed one time for a 60-yard TD run.
Colton Symons led the defensive charge with nine tackles.
Laingsburg 49, Potterville 0
LAINGSBURG — Ty Randall completed 15 of 21 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns as Laingsburg rolled over Potterville, 49-0, Friday.
The Wolfpack improved to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference. Potterville fell to 0-3 and 0-2 in league play.
Laingsburg’s Mikey Brooks rushed for 108 yards on eight carries, including a pair of 2-yard TD runs.
Jack Borgman had six receptions for 100 yards, including TD grabs of 45 and 5 yards. Eli Woodruff added five catches for 68 yards, including a 27-yard TD grab.
Randall and teammate Jackson Audretsch also scored on TD runs.
Troy Matthews led the Laingsburg defense with five tackles.
Saranac 32, Perry 14
PERRY — Perry was guilty of six turnovers and numerous penalties, and it was a big reason the Ramblers suffered their first loss of the season — a 32-14 non-conference setback to visiting Saranac Friday.
“We turned the ball over six times and we did it to ourselves,” said Perry coach Jeff Bott.
Perry (2-1) got both of its touchdowns on pass-play hookups from Austin Poirier to Rease Teel. Poirier zipped a 51-TD pass to Teel in the first quarter and then fired a 63-yard pass to Teel in the second quarter.
Poirier completed 9 of 23 passes for 145 yards, two TDs and three interceptions. Teel had five catches for 114 yards and two scores. Joey McGraw-Allen had five catches for 56 yards.
Poirier also rushed nine times for 69 yards.
Cameron Doody had 20 tackles for the Ramblers while Tim Hall had 17 stops and Ethan Hardy hadded nine tackles.
Saranac improved to 1-2 overall.
Morrice 54, Coleman 6
MORRICE — Morrice quarterback Travis Farrow rushed for 184 yards and three TDs and passed for 181 yards and a score as the Orioles routed Coleman, 54-6, Friday in eight-man football action.
Drew McGowan rushed for 52 yards and two TDs for the Orioles.
Travis Smith racked up 11 tackles while Peyton McGowan had 10 stops.
Morrice improved to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in the Central Michigan 8-Man Football Conference.
Chesaning 30, Mt. Morris 26
MT. MORRIS — Max Volk passed for 109 yards and two touchdowns and Chesaning held off Mt. Morris, 30-26, Friday.
The Indians (2-1 overall, 1-1 MMAC) also featured the running of Brayden Florian, who picked up 119 yards on 20 carries with a TD.
Reese Greenfelder caught two passes for 55 yards and one TD for Chesaning. Keighan Stoddard had two receptions for 31 yards and a score.
Eli Escamilla had 10 tackles for Chesaning while Mikey Clover and Gavin Birchmeier each had eight stops.
Mt. Morris fell to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the MMAC.
