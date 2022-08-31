By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
PERRY — Armed with only 19 players on its varsity roster, Perry’s football team could be treading on dangerous ground if a series of injuries or sickness crop up.
“We’re trying to build that as best we can, but being the sized school we are, it is life these days with football,” said Perry head coach Jeff Bott.
Although Bott would love to have a few more bodies to work with, he said the Ramblers have plenty of talent as the 2022 season opener looms Friday at Clawson.
Perry returns seven starters on offense and seven starters on defense.
“We have a pretty good offensive line and we have a lot of pieces back,” Bott said while looking ahead. “A lot of these kids have been playing varsity football for us since they were freshman. We have some kids who have 14, 15, 16 games of experience.”
Junior quarterback Austin Poirier returns and has the ability to keep defenses honest as he can both throw and run effectively.
“He’s a great dual threat kid,” Bott said. “He can run well and he’s got a good arm. He’s not one of the faster guys but he’s kind of football fast. It’s weird. If he gets the ball on grass, he’s faster than he would be running on a track.”
In a preseason scrimmage vs. Chesaning and Owosso, Perry’s passing game looked pretty solid, Bott said.
“We threw the ball very well (in the scrimmage),” Bott said. “But my goal is, as it is every year, is to be able to run the football. I’d rather be able to run it than throw it. But that said, we were able to throw the ball well last night.”
Although Perry will feel the loss of Colton Sanderson (wide receiver/outside linebacker) to graduation, the Ramblers will have plenty of speed returning out of the spread offense, especially in wide receiver Rease Teel, a highly-decorated sprinter in track.
“Rease has got great wheels,” Bott said. “Very good route runner. Eastern Michigan is actually talking to him a little bit about track. So he’s deciding whether he wants to go college football or track.”
Teel is also a ball-hawking defensive back.
“I want an over .500 record as a team,” Teel said. “And I want the interception record, both season and career. “
Teel intercepted five passes in 2021 with six pass break-ups and 32 tackles.
Teel — who will also be the team’s place-kicker — won’t be the only talented receiver that Poirier will look for, noted Bott.
“We’ve got another one in (junior slot receiver) Timmy Hall,” Bott said. “He’s going to step in and play a bigger role on offense for us this year.”
The other two starting wide receivers are junior Joey McGraw-Allen and senior Keaton Lantis.
Senior Nic Barber (6-0, 210) is also back and will be a key offensive lineman for the Ramblers.
“We have Nic Barber at right tackle for us and he’s as good as I’ve had and a darned good tackler,” Bott said. “He was all-league for us last year. He played very well in a scrimmage against Chesaning. He played against a kid much larger than him. He just has a motor about him.”
Barber, in his third season of varsity football is, a two-way starter. He’s alsoa defensive end.
“This year, we’re going to make the playoffs for sure,” Barber said. “Last year, we came up a game short. I’d say our offensive line is one of our strong spots. We’re big and we have a lot of experience — that’s the best part. A lot of us have played on varsity for two or three years.”
Manning the left offensive tackle position will be Tanner Selbig, a junior. The guards are junior Cameron Doody and senior Ethan Hardy with sophomore Ricky Hardy at center. Perry has felt the injury bug at running back but Keegan Brown, a junior, was slated to get the nod as the season was set to begin.
“We’re kind of running back by committee right now and we have a bunch of dudes we can throw in there,” Bott said.
Perry will run a 4-2-5 defense. One of the impact players for the Ramblers will be Doody, a junior at middle linebacker who racked up 98 tackles as a sophomore.
Another impact player is Hall at strong safety. The junior is only 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds, but he had 116 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries a year ago.
“He’s small but he hits you like a truck,” Bott said of the unanimous first-team all-leaguer.
“We just want to compete and make it to the playoffs,” Hall said. “We just want to win games and get our name out there. I’d say we have more guys back than we lost, honestly. We kind of had a younger team last year and so we’re kind of building off that. We lost a couple of our key players, bigger guys. But I think we have had the younger guys grow back into them.”
Hall said the younger players have been influenced by the older players in recent years at Perry — such fixtures as Andrew McConnell, a hard-nosed linebacker who graduated last season.
“We kind of saw it all — most of us were pretty young coming into high school,” Hall said. “We kind of stuck behind people like McConnell — older people who knew what they were doing. We kind of just watched and grew from there. So I think we’ll all be ready this year.”
Teel will hold down the free safety position. The defensive ends will be senior Tanner Selbig and Barber with tackles Brandon Ketchum, a sophomore, and Ethan Hardy, a senior.
The linebackers on the outside are Poirier and Brown with Doody in the middle.
Poirier and Brown will play outside linebacker. The cornerbacks are McGraw-Allen and D.J. Jenks, both juniors.
