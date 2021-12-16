Corunna native Tony Annese will get another chance at his first NCAA national title as a head coach.
The Bulldogs demolished Shepherd University 55-7 in the Division II football semifinals last weekend, earning Ferris its second trip to the national final since 2018 and Annese his 100th coaching win at FSU.
Ferris State will once again play Valdosta State, which held off the Bulldogs 49-47 to win the 2018 championship. In that game, the Bulldogs missed on a game-tying two-point conversion after a Sy Barnett touchdown run with 40 seconds left.
Saturday’s rematch kicks off at 9 p.m. from McKinney Stadium in McKinney, Texas. ESPNU will broadcast the game.
Annese won two NJCAA national championships during his stint at Grand Rapids Community College.
WRESTLING
Dylan Briggs (Corunna) and Justin Carnahan (New Lothrop), Olivet College — Carnahan was named Olivet’s male Comet of the Week after winning both matches at the Wartburg (Iowa) College Duals. He picked up a pinfall an a 10-6 decision win.
Briggs beat Wisconsin-Platteville’s Coy Ruess 18-2 and lost to Wartburg’s Braxton Doebel 8-7.
Megan Vondrasek, Adrian College (Owosso) — Vondrasek was second Saturday in the 155-pound bracket at the Indiana Tech Warrior Women’s Open. She pinned her first two opponents and won 17-11 in the semifinals before falling to champion Taylor Cutler — her Adrian teammate — 10-0 in the title match.
Jacob Spiess, Cleary University (Perry) — Spiess was credited with a forfeit victory Dec. 9 in a 21-9 win over Mott Community College.
Jordan Rodriguez, Lake Erie College (Chesaning) — Rodriguez pinned Mercyhurst College’s Jacob Ruggeri in 2:18 Saturday during a dual meet. The Storm, however, fell 23-16.
Jacob Orweller, Siena Heights (Perry) — Orweller fell 15-7 in the 141-pound match Saturday during a 46-3 dual meet loss to Adrian College.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Cierra Cole, Albion College (Durand) — Cole has started eight games for the Britons this season after transferring from Northwood. In her last two outings, she had three points against Spring Arbor (Dec. 8) and followed with seven points and five assists against Alma (Saturday).
Lauren Barton, Indiana Tech (Ovid-Elsie) — Barton scored two points in Saturday’s 74-47 win over Lawrence Tech. She had one rebound Dec. 8 in a 89-48 rout of Grace Christian University.
Gracie Nowak, Mid Michigan College (Morrice) — Nowak had six points and 14 rebounds Friday in MMC’s 83-76 loss to Macomb Community College. She added nine assists and three steals.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Logan LePage, Madonna University (Corunna) — LePage had two assists and one steal Dec. 8 in a 89-80 loss to Lawrence Tech. He had one rebound in Saturday’s 97-87 loss to Rochester University.
Gabe Hawes, Saginaw Valley State (Laingsburg) — Hawes had three points in Sunday’s 89-67 win over Grace Christian.
Greg Mitchell, Hope College head coach (Laingsburg) — The Dutchmen fell to 4-4 overall after Saturday’s 73-63 loss to Wisconsin-Platteville.
TRACK AND FIELD
Isaac Hager, Trine University (Durand) — Hager was 52nd in the 60-meter dash preliminaries in 7.85 seconds Friday at the Indiana Tech Strive For Greatness Invite.
