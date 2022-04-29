As promised in last week’s Notes, this week will be a recap of the missed exploits of former wrestlers who plied their trade in the collegiate ranks last season.
The Olivet Bloc
No four-year university has evinced as much enthusiasm for area wrestling talent as Olivet College has. No fewer than four locals called themselves Comets in 2021-22. Raiding Shiawassee County seems to have been a solid roster-construction strategy. Olivet was clearly the cream of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association wrestling scene this year, winning all of its meets against league competition for the Comets’ fourth-straight MIAA title.
Dylan Briggs (Corunna) —The ex-Cavalier headed this quartet alphabetically, in terms of seniority and — most importantly — in results produced. Briggs started the season off with a bang, placing first at 165 pounds at the Trine University Invitational on Nov. 13 and just kept winning from there. His season culminated with an MIAA individual 165-pound championship on Jan. 30. He placed fourth at the NCAA Division III Central Regional tournament.
Briggs finished the season with a record of 22-4. He was a two-time MIAA Wrestler of the Week and was named to the all-conference first team. Briggs earned National Wrestling Coaches Association all-academic honors as well.
Justin Carnahan (New Lothrop) — The former Hornet joined Briggs as an MIAA individual champion (in his case, at 184 pounds), an all-MIAA first teamer and in receiving NWCA all-academic honors. The sophomore didn’t have as much success outside the conference, however, failing to place at regionals and not notching any other tournament victories. Still, Carnahan finished with a respectable 19-10 season record.
Kody Krupp (New Lothrop) — Only a freshman, Krupp took his licks this year, finishing with a record of 9-17, but he had a lot of tightly contested matches. He went 2-2 at the MIAA championships and just missed placing at 184 pounds.
Jerry Hall (Byron) — The junior ex-Eagle didn’t see the mat much this season. He wrestled nine times, going 3-6.
The MSU Men
Two area wrestlers competed at the NCAA Division I level in 2021-22, with both suiting up for Michigan State. The Spartans went 10-4 overall and have more Shiawassee talent incoming next season with New Lothrop’s Isaih Pasik set to join.
Colton Blaha (Owosso) — After redshirting as a true freshman, Blaha finally earned some mat time this year. He didn’t factor in Big Ten duals, but compiled an 8-9 record in various tournaments, wrestling primarily at 165 pounds, before a move up to 174 later in the year. The highlight of Blaha’s season was a third-place finish at the University of Mount Union-hosted Purple Raiders Open on Jan. 16.
Brock Holek (Durand) — The former Railroader was a non-participant in Big Ten duals, but saw tournament action, during which he compiled a 5-8 record, splitting time between the 149- and 157-pound weight classes.
The Rest
Megan Vondrasek, Adrian College (Owosso) — Vondrasek was a steady performer for an Adrian team that finished the season ranked No. 8 in the NWCA women’s team poll. The former Trojan compiled a 19-10 record for the Bulldogs at 155 pounds.
Vondrasek took first place at the Albion College Women’s Invitational Nov. 19, pinning all of her opponents except for teammate Quilaztli Migue-Lapham, whom she treated to a 15-0 technical fall in the finals. Vondrasek also had second-place finishes at the Adrian College Women’s Open and the Indiana Tech-hosted Warrior Women’s Open.
She fared less well later in the season and was passed on the 155-pound depth chart by freshman Nyla Burgess, who represented Adrian at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships, which the school hosted, but it was still a fine year on the whole for the junior. She was named to the NWCA all-academic team.
Jacob Spiess, Cleary University (Perry) — The junior ex-Rambler set a Cleary school record for individual wins in a season with 23 this year. Initially wrestling as a heavyweight, Spiess settled in at 197 pounds in the latter half of the season. It was at this weight that he managed a third-place finish at the Wolvernine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Championships Feb. 12. Cleary finished in sixth place out of seven at the event.
Jordan Rodriguez, Lake Erie College (Chesaning) — The Chesaning alum had a solid second season at Lake Erie, going 18-8 at 125 pounds. The former Argus-Press Wrestler of the Year started the season out with a win at the John Carroll University Round Robin on Nov. 6 and had second-place finishes at the Washington and Jefferson Invitational on Nov. 13 and Lake Erie’s Storm Open on Dec. 5.
Rodriguez had a chance to put Lake Erie over the edge in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference team finals, but lost to Ashland College’s Chris Wellman 7-2 and the Storm would have to settle for second place in the league. Rodriguez went on to place fifth at the NCAA Division II Super Regionals on Feb. 26.
Jacob Orweller, Siena Heights University (Perry) — The Perry grad didn’t appear much as a Quaker freshman, wrestling six times total and going 3-3.
