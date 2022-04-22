College Notes plays catch-up

It has been a good, long while since that last “College Notes” column — over three months, in fact. It’s safe to say that we have some catching up to do. Actually, “some” doesn’t adequately cover it. A recap of all of the locally relevant college happenings since early January would swallow the sports section whole, so we’re going to break things up a bit.
What we have today is a roundup of the basketball notes gone by. Bottles full of catch-up on wrestling and the spring sports to date will follow.
WOMEN’S
BASKETBALL
Makayla Clement, Adrian College (Byron) — Bursting onto the scene as a freshman, the former Eagle proved she could still soar as a Bulldog. Clement was a Day 1 starter and led Adrian in minutes played in 2021-22. She finished second on the team in points (173), rebounds (97) and blocks (12), behind senior Chelsea Palmer. She was also second in assists, with 39, and first in steals, with 30. Clement only shot 35.2% from the field this year — thanks in large part to a 27-for-104 mark from beyond the arc — but immediately becoming one of the Bulldogs’ most important pieces in her first year is still impressive.
Clement’s high-water mark for the season came on Jan. 29 against St. Mary’s, when she scored a career-high 22 points, shooting 5-of-9 from deep, helping the Bulldogs to a 79-67 win.
Karissa Ferry, Grand Rapids Community College (Chesaning) — The Chesaning alum was another instant-contributor as a freshman. Initially a bench player, Ferry barged her way into the starting rotation on Jan. 3 against Mid Michigan College (which features former Morrice standout Gracie Nowak). After proving her worth with eight points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and three assists in a 61-48 win, she never left, helping GRCC to a 14-4 record to close out the regular season after a 4-6 start.
The Raiders ultimately finished one game back in the race for the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Division crown. The team then won two games in the NJCAA Region XII tournament before falling, 70-50, to top-seeded Muskegon Community College in the championship game.
Ferry’s debut as a starter may have been her best game of the year in hindsight, but she did have four more double-digit rebounding efforts, and finished third on the team in that category with 6.7 per game.
Gracie Nowak, Mid Michigan College (Morrice) — The former Oriole started 22 games for the Lakers in 2021-2022 after making zero starts in her first year. More Nowak seemed to do MMC some good, as the team improved its winning percentage from .545 to .667, going 20-10 overall.
The 5-foot-8 Nowak led the Lakers in rebounds, with 7.2 per game, assists (3.5) and steals (2.8). She also scored 8.6 points per game. She was named to the all-MCCAA West third-team.
Cierra Cole, Albion College (Durand) — The senior ex-Railroader started 25 of Albion’s 26 games, averaging a team-high 30.7 minutes per contest. The 5-foot-3-inch guard scored 6.4 points per game (39.9% shooting) and led the Britons in steals, with 59. She was second in assists, with 66. Her best offensive game of the season came on Jan. 15, when she scored 20 points against Hope College in a 79-56 loss.
The Britons went 18-8 on the year and finished tied for second in the MIAA. On Feb. 23, they were upset by Alma in the MIAA quarterfinals, 78-74. Cole had eight points, five assists and a steal in that game.
Lauren Barton, Indiana Tech (Ovid-Elsie) — Not a major rotation player on a stacked Warriors team that went 30-3 and largely bulldozed its way to Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference regular and postseason titles, the sophomore ex-Marauder still managed to find her way into 15 games, including Indiana Tech’s WHAC tournament opener against Madonna University, which the Warriors won 66-26.
Overall Barton scored 12 points in her 42 minutes, only missing one shot attempt all year. Indiana Tech’s season ended March 11, when it fell in the opening round of the NAIA tournament to Pikeville, 51-44.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Greg Mitchell, Hope College (Laingsburg) — Mitchell’s eighth year as the head coach at Hope — following 25 spent steering the ship at Laingsburg — was a rousing success. The Dutchmen were just 7-4 heading into conference play in January, but went on a tear, going 12-2 in the MIAA to win Mitchell’s fourth regular season conference title since he took over. The team then won the MIAA tournament handily, beating Calvin College 76-68 in the championship game.
Hope’s season ended in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament, where the Dutchmen lost a heartbreaker to Wheaton University, 71-69. Mitchell’s career record is 140-67.
Cole Mieske, Alma College (Corunna) — Last year’s Argus-Press Player of the Year appeared in 15 games for the Scots, starting five — including four straight from Jan. 10-19. He only averaged 1.1 points per game on 28.6% shooting, but no other Alma freshman hustled his way into as many minutes.
It wasn’t a good year for Alma overall, as the Scots went just 5-19, finishing in the bottom half of the MIAA.
Gabe Hawes, Saginaw Valley State (Laingsburg) — A star for the Wolfpack, Hawes hasn’t seen the floor much in his two years as a Cardinal. When we last checked in on him on Jan. 6 he had just made a four-minute appearance in SVSU’s 92-68 win over Indiana-Northwest. After that, he left the bench thrice more, the last time coming Feb. 12 in a 86-68 W over Purdue-Northwest. The Cardinals won each of Hawes’s six appearances this year — in which he totaled 18 minutes, scoring a five combined points. Overall the NCAA Division II Cardinals finished with a 19-11 record, ending their season with a 98-90 loss to Davenport in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference semifinals on March 5.
Mitchel Skym, Lansing Community College (Corunna) — The ex-Cavalier sophomore wasn’t much of a factor in the Stars’ MCCAA Western Division title. Skym appeared in three games and scored zero points. Of Skym’s three appearances, one did happen to be a start. He logged 13 minutes in that game — a Jan. 24, 77-76, win over Glen Oaks Community College — but did not record a single statistic.
Overall the Stars finished with a 23-9 record. They lost to Macomb Community College in the MCCAA championship game, 88-82.
