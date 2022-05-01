Model Students

By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OWOSSO — Four St. Paul Catholic School eighth-graders built models of historical landmarks in and around Washington, D.C., wrote fact sheets on their chosen building/monument and gave presentations on their creations to fellow students. Which is typical school drudgery.
The fun part came this past weekend, when the students took a four-day bus trip to Washington along with students from St. Robert’s Catholic School in Flushing to visit many historical monuments, landmarks and sites first hand in the Washington, D.C. area.
They were also slated to lay a wreath in Arlington National Cemetery at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Saturday. The students were scheduled to return back home late tonight.
The Washington model project began months ago for the students and they put in several hours creating small-scale replicas of their chosen building/monument.
St. Paul social studies teacher Kelly Knieper challenged her students to create the models using every-day materials that would fit on a cake-sized cookie sheet or board (18-by-20 inches).
“They got to pick pretty much any historical building around the Washington, D.C. area,” Knieper said. “The base can only be so big and it has to be light enough for them to carry it from class to class. They go to different classrooms and present their models … They couldn’t use any kits. They could use things that they could find at a craft store like paper and cardboard.”
They were required to complete the project in late March and presented it to their fellow eighth-grade students, then to kindergarten through sixth-grade students at the school.
Meredith Knieper was the eighth-grade student who got the highest marks for her model of Mount Vernon, George Washington’s mansion estate. Washington, the first president of the United States, began living there as a child in the home that his father built in 1758. Washington later expanded it. Mount Vernon is located on the banks of the Potomac River in Fairfax County, Virginia.
“I decided to build it and made it out of presentation board and paper and cardboard and dowels,” Knieper said. “I would say it took me approximately 40 hours.”
Knieper said the only tricky part was the windows to the two-and-a-half story building, which contained 21 rooms.
“The spacing of the windows was a little difficult,” she said.
Washington lived at Mount Vernon for 45 years of his 67 years.
Gabi Hufnagel’s project was building a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
“I thought about the memorial and I had a light that worked really well with it,” Hufnagel said. “And the memorial shines up at night. I used styrofoam, cardboard, tooth picks and string.”
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated on Veterans Day in 1982 and honors the names of more than 58,000 soldiers killed or missing. The names are listed chronologically by their date of casualty on the black granite. The names begin and end at the center of the wall, where the two sections meet. One end points to the Washington Monument while the other end points to the Lincoln Memorial.
“I’m excited to be going to Washington and I’ll be excited to see the real thing compared to my project,” Hufnagel said.
Shebree Winacoff’s project was building a model of Arlington National Cemetery, the resting place of more than 400,000 men and women over 624 acres (or 472 football fields).
When asked why she chose Arlington, Winacoff said it was because of her grandfather.
“My grandpa (Rick Winacoff) was in the Vietnam War and I just through it would be cool and apparently one of his great, great grandparents is in Arlington,” Winacoff said. “I thought it might be special to him.”
Winacoff said she used ordinary materials.
“I used cardboard and clay that was molded and put into an oven (for the white headstones),” she said.
Owen Skarich decided to build a model of Tudor Place, a federal-styled mansion landmark in Washington which preserves the stories of six generations of decsendents of Martha Washington and the enslaved people who lived at the estate for nearly 200 years.
“I am a fan of George Washington and I played him in a play once,” Skarich said.
The trip’s four-day itinerary included stops at the Martin Luther King Jr. and Franklin Delano Roosevelt memorials; Mt. Vernon, the Smithsonian Institution, the White House, the Pentagon, Arlington Cemetery; the Iwo Jima Marine Corps and Air Force memorials; the U.S. Holocaust Museum; the Library of Congress; the U.S. Capitol; the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception; the Vietnam, Korean, Lincoln and World War II memorials; and Gettysburg National Military Park.
“We’ve been doing the trip the last 15 years (to Washington) with the St. Robert students,” said Char Richardson, the eighth-grade home room teacher at St. Paul. “But we did not go the last two years because of COVID and such.”
The St. Paul students were obviously excited on the eve of the trip.
“Usually they are very excited to see the memorials and monuments that they’ve done and the other things that they’ve studened that maybe reached out to them in a special way,” Richardson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.