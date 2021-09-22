We were living in independent living at Grand Haven Manor II in Lansing when health problems appeared.
We decided on assisted living at Oliver Woods. I contacted Roger Shepard Moving and Storage to move us. We had them move us previously. He suggested that because of how much furniture and household items we had to have Sheridan Auction and Troy Crowe take our overflow and conduct an auction.
I called Crowe. He told me of the commission, that was all and I agreed. On Aug. 24, moving day, I gave Sheridan an itemized list of auction goods with a request to give me a call (along with my phone number) as to the auction date.
Some of the items listed included 39 Royal Copenhagen Christmas Collection plates valued from $5 to $100, a pie safe, four antique side chairs, a butler’s desk, end tables, lamps, a Lazy Boy chair, a rocking loveseat, kitchen items, a printer, rugs and linens.
I called on Sept. 2 to find out the auction date and was told it was “yesterday.” They said they left a message, but I had no message.
And, hang onto your hat, my after-commission and “fees” — of which I knew nothing — netted $239.25.
I have emailed and phoned Crowe, but no response. As of Sept. 15, no $239.25 either.
Jo Bower
Owosso
