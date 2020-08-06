Age 59, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Pleasant View.
A memorial service will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday, at the funeral home.
John was born Aug. 27, 1960, at Houghton Lake, the son of John and Judith (Wagner) Daniels.
He graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1978, and Ferris State University in 1984, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business.
John enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years. He had a love for all sports; especially wrestling. While in high school he lettered all four years, and was team captain and All-State. John attended Ferris State University, where he wrestled for the Bulldogs for four years and was team captain in 1984.
He is survived by his daughters Kaela and Kelcie Daniels; brothers Joseph and Jeff Daniels; other family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister Janice Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Huntington’s Disease Society of America, Michigan Chapter, 1221 Bowers, Birmingham, MI 48012.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
